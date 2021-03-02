Festival gives Sudanese film lovers drive-in cinema

Sudanese watch films from their cars during festival
·1 min read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese moviegoers are enjoying what organisers are saying is their first drive-in cinema after a festival show-casing the country's resurgent, post-uprising film scene moved outdoors this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 100 vehicles gathered in a Khartoum parking lot across from giant screens showing Sudanese and European films on Friday, the start of a week-long festival organized by the British Council.

"We're watching films from our cars, and that's something that has never happened before in Sudan," said Asmaa, among festival attendees sitting inside, next to, and on top of their cars for the nighttime screenings.

Once heavily regulated by the regime of former President Omar al-Bashir, who was toppled in 2019, public spaces in Sudan are being slowly reclaimed, helped by a re-ignited art scene.

Films from Sudan's small cinema industry have won awards at major festivals, and Sudan submitted its first film, 'You Will Die at Twenty', to the Academy Awards in 2020.

This week's festival expanded to include Sudanese films in 2018, said British Council country director Bruce Davis, but precautions against COVID-19 prompted a change of format.

"I'm so happy that the festival has Sudanese films, and we encourage all the creatives and young people to produce movies," said Rabab al-Haj, another moviegoer. "We need programmes like this in Sudan."

(Reporting by Mohamed Nureldin, writing by Nadeen Ebrahim and Nafisa Eltahir; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Recommended Stories

  • Canada’s Economy Powers Into 2021 Despite Covid Restrictions

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s economy is showing surprising strength as businesses stock up on inventories in anticipation of a super-charged recovery this year.Gross domestic product expanded at a 9.6% annualized rate in the fourth quarter, according to a preliminary estimate released Tuesday by Statistics Canada in Ottawa. That’s much faster than the 7.3% median forecast in a Bloomberg survey. A flash estimate from the agency showed GDP on track to grow 0.5% in January, defying expectations for a contraction to start the year.The numbers highlight how well the nation’s economy handled the latest wave of lockdowns, resilience that’s stoking expectations for a strong rebound in 2021 after the nation suffered its sharpest downturn in the post-World War II era.“It’s inconceivable someone isn’t going to revise up their forecasts based on what’s happening,” Jean-Francois Perrault, chief economist at Bank of Nova Scotia, said in a phone interview. Perrault said he will be lifting his 5.3% growth forecast next week, with other major banks expected to follow suit.Bank of Montreal isn’t wasting time, predicting a 6% expansion. That’s up by a full percentage point from its previous forecast and would mark the fastest growth since 1973.The Canadian dollar pared losses after the report, and was trading little changed at C$1.265 per U.S. dollar at 10:29 a.m. in Toronto. Yields on Canadian government five year bonds were up one basis point to 0.83%.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“At nearly every stage of the recovery, Canadian activity has proven more resilient than expected. The combination of strong household fundamentals, an impending rebound in job growth, and resolute fiscal support mean a strong pickup is still in store in 2021 and 2022.”-- Andrew Husby, economistFor the full report, click hereThe biggest contribution came from businesses rebuilding inventory levels after two successive quarters of drawing down stocks, a sign companies are bracing for a pick-up in demand. That helped offset a very weak end of the year for consumer spending, which recorded an unexpected drop amid a wave of Covid-19 restrictions.Consumers have been hoarding cash. While the household savings rate declined to 12.7% in the fourth quarter, from as high as 27.8% earlier this year, it’s still historically elevated. That will provide a source of pent-up demand that bodes well for future growth.“The expenditure composition isn’t that great, with most of the add to growth coming from inventories,” Nathan Janzen, an economist at Royal Bank of Canada in Toronto, said by email. “But hard to view this report as anything other than positive relative to prior expectations.”Other major contributors to growth at the end of last year included government consumption and housing investment, driven by a hot real-estate market. Non-residential business investment remains a bit anemic, gaining 4.2% on an annualized basis.For all of 2020, Canadian GDP shrank 5.4%. That’s a bigger hit than in the U.S., which recorded a 3.5% drop in output.The downturn was limited to a 38.5% annualized contraction between April and June, followed by a 40.6% expansion in the third quarter. Output in the fourth quarter was 3% below pre-pandemic levels.While the data will be welcome by policy makers, it raises another question: is there already enough stimulus in the economy. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he wants to keep the spending taps open for the next few years on the grounds the economy will need continued support.The Bank of Canada will also need to acknowledge a better outlook, potentially pulling forward the timeline for paring back monetary stimulus. Policy makers led by Governor Tiff Macklem will set rates next week, but a full set of new forecasts isn’t due until April.“They’ll have a more positive message because the reality is things are better than everyone thought a few weeks ago,” Perrault said. “They’ll have to reflect that in their statement for sure.”(Updates with details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UniCredit Is Said to Pair With CNP in Italian Insurance Business

    (Bloomberg) -- French insurer CNP Assurances has agreed to buy a majority stake in an Italian life-insurance partnership with UniCredit SpA, people with knowledge of the matter said.CNP will take over Aviva Plc’s 51% holding in the joint venture with UniCredit for about 385 million euros ($463 million), the people said, asking to not be named because the process isn’t public. The accord is part of Aviva’s plan to exit the Italian business, said the people.The U.K. insurer is also selling a separate Italian life business to CNP for 160 million euros and its non-life Italian business to Allianz SE, the people said.The transactions are close to a finalization and may be announced as soon as this week, they said. Representatives for CNP, UniCredit and Aviva declined to comment on the decision.Unicredit, Italy’s biggest lender by assets, has been seeking a new partner to provide insurance products sold through its retail bank branches. Bancassurance deals provide insurers a greater reach than they would have on their own. It’s also a boon for the banks, who usually receive an upfront payment as well as commissions on product sales.The sale is part of Aviva Chief Executive Officer Amanda Blanc’s plan to improve the London-listed insurer’s struggling share price by offloading non-core assets. Mergers and acquisitions in the European insurance industry are being driven by companies looking to bulk up their property and casualty businesses while selling interest-rate dependent life units.(Adds Aviva context in final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric, II-VI and Regal Beloit

    Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric, II-VI and Regal Beloit

  • These Are the Stocks to Watch During Sunak’s U.K. Budget Speech

    (Bloomberg) -- Housebuilders and pub companies are among stocks to watch when U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak makes his budget announcement on Wednesday, a speech that is set to throw light on the gaping hole in the country’s finances wrought by the pandemic.Press reports have suggested Sunak will announce more specific support for the housing sector and the bruised hospitality trade, in addition to an extension to the furlough scheme for Britain’s masses of idle workers.A bigger deal to the domestic equity market would be any move to increase the rate of Corporation Tax, although according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. this isn’t likely until life returns to some form of normality. Bumping the tax on companies up 6 percentage points to 25% to bring it into line with other countries could spark a fall in U.K. stocks and shave up to 4% off the blue-chip FTSE 100 index’s market capitalization, the bank has forecast.“What will matter more for U.K. stocks is the success of the Covid vaccine rollout and the eventual unlocking of the economy, which is progressing well,” Goldman strategist Sharon Bell wrote in a Feb. 26 note.Sunak will deliver his speech at around 12:30 p.m. in London. Here’s how the contents of his red briefcase could impact shares:Housing, BanksIt’s been speculated for months that Sunak would extend the holiday on stamp duty -- a tax payable if you buy a property or land over a certain price. The break announced as the pandemic struck not only boosted homebuilders like Taylor Wimpey Plc and Persimmon Plc, but also estate agents and property portals like Foxtons Group Plc and Rightmove Plc.The stimulus kept the mortgage market buoyant even as London rents plunged and workers fled the city, aiding banks like Lloyds Banking Group Plc and NatWest Group Plc, who compete in residential lending. Still, the strength of the housing market “raises questions as to whether this is needed,” Dean Turner, economist at UBS Global Wealth Management, said of a potential extension of the stamp duty holiday.Housebuilders’ stocks already got a boost on Monday after the government announced a plan to bring back 95% mortgages to help aspiring homeowners who have smaller deposits. If the measure isn’t restricted to new builds, that could also spur robust repair and maintenance demand, in turn driving sales at building merchants such as Travis Perkins Plc and Grafton Group Plc, Citigroup Inc. analyst Ami Galla wrote in a note Monday.Hospitality, RetailU.K. retail and pub stocks gained this week after the government said it would provide grants to help nearly 700,000 businesses ahead of a gradual reopening of non-essential stores and outdoor hospitality from next month.Sunak is likely to extend a reduced rate of value-added tax to further help operators recoup some of the money lost to closure, Berenberg analyst Owen Shirley said in a note Monday. There could also be another holiday for “business rates” -- a tax on all commercial property -- which is a significant burden for chains with many sites like JD Wetherspoon Plc.Along with Wetherspoon, keep an eye on pub peers Mitchells & Butlers Plc and Marston’s Plc, as well as Wagamama-owner Restaurant Group Plc. The latter, which also owns the Garfunkel’s and Frankie and Benny’s brands, may also benefit from programs to reinvigorate the arts sector, given it has a number of locations near theaters and cinemas.Retailers such as Marks & Spencer Group Plc and JD Sports Fashion Plc should be watched too, though the outlook for those stocks is more likely to be impacted by reopening progress.InfrastructureUBS’s Turner advises watching for any surprise spending announcements from Sunak in the form of infrastructure projects to boost the government’s “levelling up agenda” or those that promote the “greening” of the U.K. economy ahead of November’s COP26 climate change meeting. Investors might keep an eye on construction stocks such as builders Balfour Beatty Plc and Kier Group Plc, and Irish materials supplier CRH Plc.Sin TaxesSunak is likely to lift taxes on tobacco, according to The Sun newspaper. The stocks to watch are British American Tobacco Plc and Imperial Brands Plc, though the market reaction may be muted given tobacco price tax increases have long been used in the U.K. in attempt to deter people from the habit.Any mention of a possible reduction in the duty charged to pubs on alcohol sales in relation to that charged to supermarkets could have a marginally positive impact for drinks firms like Guinness-maker Diageo Plc, as well as pubs. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said such a review is being conducted, though Berenberg’s Shirley doesn’t anticipate any change being announced in the budget.Capital Gains TaxSunak may soon consider an increase in capital gains tax -- a charge on the profit made when you sell an asset -- according to Goldman’s Bell.The strategist expects the implications for stocks to be minimal, as roughly 60% of U.K. shares are held by non-U.K. investors, who usually face tax in their own jurisdictions. However, such a move may affect market sentiment and could mean investors are discouraged from selling strongly performing assets, aiding momentum trades over value, she said.Keep on eye on the stock prices of share trading platforms like Hargreaves Lansdown Plc and AJ Bell Plc if something is announced.Listing RevampSunak is set to unveil proposals to revamp stock exchange listing rules as the U.K. seeks to boost the City of London post-Brexit, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group Plc is the main stock to watch, while smaller firm Aquis Exchange Plc could also be impacted.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Belarus journalist sentenced for report on protester's death

    A court in Belarus on Tuesday handed a half-year prison sentence to a journalist on charges of revealing personal data in her report on the death of a protester, part of authorities’ crackdown on demonstrations against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Katsiaryna Barysevich of the independent Tut.by online news portal has been in custody since November, following the publication of an article in which she cited medical documents indicating that protester Raman Bandarenka died of severe injuries and wasn’t drunk — contrary to official claims. Bandarenka’s death caused public outrage and fueled more demonstrations.

  • Teen shot to death while meeting with 4 young people in west Fort Worth neighborhood

    Detectives are searching for four people who met with a 15-year-old before he was killed last week in Fort Worth.

  • Pioneer CEO sees 'very little growth' in U.S. oil production

    U.S. oil production will likely see "very little growth" in the future after remaining largely flat in 2021 at around 11 million barrels a day, Scott Sheffield, Pioneer Natural Resources Co chief executive officer, said at a conference on Tuesday. The coronavirus health crisis slashed global fuel demand and sent oil prices plummeting last year before economic stimulus measures and COVID-19 vaccine rollouts helped the industry regain footing in recent months. Still, U.S. shale oil production is lower than pre-pandemic levels and Sheffield and other industry experts said during CERAWeek by IHS Markit that it was unlikely to recover to its peak more than 13 million barrels per day.

  • Tokyo to ask for around 2-week extension of state of emergency: Nikkei

    Tokyo will ask the Japanese government to extend a state of emergency by about two weeks for the capital and three neighbouring prefectures due to a slowdown in the decline of COVID-19 cases, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday. The government had in January placed 11 of its 47 prefectures under emergency restrictions to run to March 7, lifting them early for all but the Greater Tokyo metropolitan area which includes Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba prefectures. While new coronavirus cases have fallen significantly from a peak in early January, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike had said earlier that the pace of fall had eased, expressing concern that it may not be enough to lift restrictions.

  • The 2022 C40 Recharge will be Volvo’s first leather-free EV

    Volvo is going all in on going green and will begin selling its vehicles virtually — starting with the newly unveiled 2022 C40 Recharge.

  • Mexico president says meeting with Biden friendly, positive

    Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that he had no differences with U.S. President Joe Biden in their first bilateral meeting a day earlier and that his American counterpart was open to exploring his proposals on a temporary worker program and helping Mexico obtain more vaccine. López Obrador characterized the meeting as “friendly, respectful and with a lot of emphasis on cooperation for development.” “Teams from both countries are going to explore all possibilities for cooperation in this area” to see “what is possible and when,” López Obrador said.

  • Tax policy should never drive investing decisions: expert

    Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and&nbsp;derivatives, Charles Schwab, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss inflation trade and the outlook on meme stocks and crypto.