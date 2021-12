Axios

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has asked the public for input on how to prevent separating families at the border, the agency announced on Thursday. Why it matters: The Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy led to almost 4,000 children being separated from their parents from July 1, 2017, to Jan. 20, 2021. Many have been since been reunited with their families, but an estimated 1,443 children are still separated, per Axios' Oriana Gonzalez.