Festival a go in town where 'Groundhog Day' was shot despite weather

It may not be Punxsutawney, but in the town of Woodstock, Illinois, residents and tourists celebrate Groundhog Day in honor of the namesake movie that was filmed there.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories