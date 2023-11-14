Festival of Trees

TechCrunch

To stream as their ethereal alter ego, Mai, a VTuber known as M41H41, typically had to juggle at least four to seven different programs. “Oftentimes, I actually would have to not use every single program,” Mai told TechCrunch during a Discord call. The burgeoning genre has produced wildly successful streamers, but has involved a high barrier of entry because of the startup costs and technical skills involved in streaming as an animated character.