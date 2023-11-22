Festival of Trees helps cover medical expenses

For those looking to get into the holiday spirit right after Thanksgiving, the Festival of Trees is back this weekend at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. If Santa had a theme park, this would be it. You'll find just about any theme you can imagine at the Festival of Trees, the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Kennedy Krieger Institute. Michele Mueller, the institute's director of special events, said Kennedy Krieger is helping to raise more than $1 million to help pay for services that insurance doesn't cover.

View comments