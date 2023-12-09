Festival of Trees lights up Delaware County
The Lights at Rose tree Park in Upper Providence Township are shinning bright for the Holidays. Marcella Baietto reports.
The Lights at Rose tree Park in Upper Providence Township are shinning bright for the Holidays. Marcella Baietto reports.
Neaten up with this clear case that doubles as a tester. Perfect for all those Christmas-morning gizmos and gadgets.
Enjoy up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge.
Don't miss out on these deals. The post The 14 best deals to grab at Walmart this weekend appeared first on In The Know.
Tesla announces an over-the-air Holiday Update that will add a number of useful convenience and safety features, and one that will drive neighbors crazy.
I don't need more stuff — and do I really need to be buying something for everyone I've ever met?
Holiday travel season is here — and it’s going to be expensive. But you can still take advantage of savings, deals, and rewards with the right travel credit card in your wallet.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has let launch providers conduct their own investigations in nearly every instance that a launch mishap has occurred since the start of the century -- a practice that needs closer scrutiny, a federal watchdog said in a new report. The report, published Thursday by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), takes a close look at the investigations into launch mishaps, the industry term for when a launch ends in an explosion or other failure. Mishap investigations are a normal course of action and are generally under the aegis of the FAA -- but this report reveals that the practice is basically entirely operator-led, with the FAA having inadequate resources for in-house investigations.
"Squid Game" has inspired multiple reality TV competition versions of its fictional high-stakes game.
As the holidays approach, if you are in the market for a luxury Swiss watch now might be your best time to buy. Subdial, a watch industry data provider, reported that its Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index fell again for the month of November to a new two-year low.
Goofy glassware, graphic socks and Mickey-shaped beanies — read on for head-to-toe inspiration.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff singled out three university presidents on Thursday after they didn’t explicitly say during a congressional hearing that calling for genocide of Jews would violate their code of conduct for bullying and harassment. Here's what happened at the hearing and what's happening as the backlash continues to unfold.
Obviously there are sequined minidresses on this list.
A premium scented candle is one of the best (and easiest) holiday gifts to give. Shop the best from Jo Malone London, P.F. Candle Co., Phlur and more.
Which Week 14 games will provide the most fantasy football fruits? Which should fantasy managers just ignore? Matt Harmon breaks the slate down.
"For different audiences who like different kinds of Christmas movies, we've never given them a 'sexy romance novel' Christmas movie that feels grounded, real and adult," the film's screenwriter says.
It's great for everyone who loves a strategy game that will (lovingly) tear your whole family apart.
These puzzles, decor items, beauty products and more are the perfect way to get through your present list. \
Several Amazon Echo smart speakers and displays are on sale for the lowest prices we've tracked, and many can be bundled with a Sengled smart bulb for no extra cost.
Don't sleep on these savings! Our favorite finds include a knife set that's $500 off and an $18 queen-size sheet set.
OpenAI’s recent drama hasn’t only caught UK regulators’ attention. Bloomberg reported Friday that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into Microsoft’s investment in the Sam Altman-led company and whether it violates antitrust laws.