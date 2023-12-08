Festival of Trees winners announced

Dec. 8—Businesses and schools were honored for the work toward this year's Lawrence County Festival of Trees and Christmas Market.

Trees were decorated and then sold at auction, with proceeds going toward a scholarship fund.

This year's event, the ninth, took place from Nov. 18-19 at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.

Winners were:

Businesses

People's Choice: Pure Imagination — Servpro of Lawrence and Scioto counties

First place: Santa Express — A&L Home Care and Training Center

Second place: Believe in Christmas — Ohio Valley Physicians (OVP)

Third place: Pure Imagination — Servpro of Lawrence and Scioto Counties

High schools

First place: Ginger All The Way — Chesapeake High School art class and after school students

Second place: Appalachian Woodland: Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School senior class

Third place: A Merry Peanut Christmas — Fairland High School Art Class

Elementary Schools

First place: Candy Land — Fairland East Elementary School

Second place: Autism of Chesapeake

Third place: A Colorful Christmas — South Point Elementary School

"There were 50 beautifully decorated trees and wreaths at the Festival of Trees," Shirley Dyer, director of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, who organizes the event, said. "There were 46 vendors in the Christmas Market tent and several groups performed during the event."

Dyer said that the Saturday Kids Day was heavily attended, with Breakfast with Santa sponsored by McDonald's inside the big tent and there were face paintings and crafts.

Outside, Dyer said the Chamber campus was similarly attended, with live reindeer, sponsored by the Lawrence County Commissioners, inflatables, a mechanical bull and a train for the children to ride, sponsored by King's Daughters Medical Center.

"We also had a large bonfire, sponsored by the South Point Fire Department," Dyer said.