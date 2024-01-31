Festivals, film series and more: Celebrate Black History Month in Charlotte
As Black History Month begins in 2024, multiple events are being planned for the Charlotte area. From special exhibits and workshops to festivals and a fashion show, there are a lot of ways to celebrate this year.
Check out the details below and mark them on your calendar:
The Great Escape
Location: Historic Rosedale, 3427 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28206
When: Feb. 1, 10 a.m.-Feb. 29, 12 p.m.
Cost: Free
Historic Rosedale is hosting a monthlong series of Black History Month events, including “The Great Escape — The Underground Railway” outdoor exhibit, on display Feb. 1-29. While at Rosedale, you can also get a guided house tour.
Homeschool Black Naturalist Series
Location: Northern Regional Recreation Center, 18121 Old Statesville Road, Cornelius, N.C. 28031
When: Feb. 1-29
Cost: $20 for Mecklenburg County residents, $24 for nonresidents.
Ages: Two groups: kids ages 5 to 8 years old and kids ages 9 to 13 years old.
This event is for homeschooled children in the area and it highlights both nature and Black and brown communities.
Black History Month
Location: Historic Rosedale, 3427 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28206
When: Feb. 2 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Cost: Free
Historic Rosedale is hosting a monthlong series of Black History Month events, including its opening ceremony on Feb. 2.
Sip & See @ the Gallery
Location: Real African Art Gallery, 440 East McCullough Drive #Ste A-111 Charlotte, NC 28262
When: Feb. 2, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Cost: $10
Celebrate Black History Month at the Real African Gallery. Learn about the history of Zimbabwe Shona stone sculptures. Your admission includes two glasses of wine.
Black History Month film series
Location: The Independent Picture House, 4237 Raleigh St., Charlotte, NC 28213
When: Feb. 3-24; movie times vary
Cost: $8.45
Throughout the month of February, The Independent Picture House is hosting a Black History Month film series with panel discussions and community talkbacks. This year’s series will feature screenings of “Red Tails,” “The Burial of Kojo” and “Purple Dreams.”
Charlotte’s Lost Slavery History: Walking Tour & Discussion
Location: Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, 551 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
When: Feb. 3, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Ages: All
Alexia Alexander, a North Carolina State University sophomore, has created an digital map titled Charlotte’s Lost Slavery History. Alexander will lead a 2-mile walking tour of 18 sites, so make sure to wear comfortable clothing and bring water.
Black History-inspired Sip and Paint
Location: Bette Rae Thomas Recreation Center, 2921 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28208
When: Feb. 3, 10 a.m.-noon
Cost: Free
Ages: Seniors 55 years and older.
At this Black History-inspired sip and paint painting class, seniors will create art on canvas.
The ‘Homage Exhibit’ at First Ward Park
Location: First Ward Park Pavilion 301 E. Seventh St., Charlotte, N.C. 28202
When: Feb. 3, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Ages: All
Come to First Ward Park to see the “Homage Exhibit,” a traveling collection showcasing the African American experience. The exhibit features more than 650 original artifacts, documents and art and is owned by Charlotte residents Nia and Morris McAdoo. Featured artists include Romare Bearden and Elizabeth Catlett.
WBL Presents: Black Film Series
Location: Charlotte Mecklenburg Library- West Boulevard, 2157 West Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28208
When: Feb. 6-20; 5-7 p.m.
In honor of Black History Month, the West Boulevard library branch is hosting a Black film series on Tuesday nights. Catch a screening of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “King Richard” or “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I am” at the local library.
Sweetgrass Basket Making Workshop
Location: Historic Rosedale, 3427 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28206
When: Feb. 10, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Cost: $80
Kisha Kinard of Sweetgrass Roots farm will host a workshop on sweetgrass production and basket making. The workshop will include all the materials you need to make a small sweetgrass basket.
2024 N.C. Black Heritage Festival
Location: Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 North Carolina 49 Gold Hall Concord, NC 28025
When: Feb. 10, 1-5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
The 7th annual 2024 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival is themed “Remember the past, Celebrate the present, & Shape the future.” Visit to see more than 100 Black-owned companies, as well as crafts, culture, art, games and performances.
Local Black History Makers
Location: Historic Rosedale, 3427 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28206
When: Feb. 10, 12 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Historic Rosedale is hosting four community members at its first of two Local Black History Makers events this month. On Feb. 10, you’ll get to hear Kimberly Butler, Harvey Boyd, Martha Rucker and Kyle Smith talk about their journeys.
Oasis Spaces Exhibit
Location: Historic Rosedale, 3427 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28206
When: Feb. 14-March 15
Cost: Free
Historic Rosedale launches its new exhibit, “Oasis Spaces: The Green Book Project African American Travel in NC 1933 – 1966.”
Community event
Location: Amay James Recreation Center, 2425 Lester St., Charlotte, N.C. 28208
When: Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Ages: All
An upcoming community event will feature the history and contributions of Black Americans, plus community contributions in Charlotte’s west corridor.
Black History Trivia at Eastway Regional Recreation Center
Location: Eastway Regional Recreation Center 3150 Eastway Park Drive, Charlotte, N.C. 28213
When: Feb. 19, 1 to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Ages: 55 years and older
Eastway Regional Recreation Center’s Black History Month trivia will celebrate Black history and culture.
African American Heritage Festival
Location: Charlotte Museum of History, 3500 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte, NC 28215
Time: Feb. 22-Feb. 24
Cost: Free
Ages: All
Charlotte Museum of History is hosting the seventh African American Heritage Festival. This year’s festival includes guest speakers, music, food trucks, a documentary film screening and a Caribbean Carnival event.
Sip & See @ the Gallery
Location: Real African Art Gallery, 440 East McCullough Drive #Ste A-111 Charlotte, NC 28262
When: Feb. 23, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Cost: $10
Celebrate Black History Month at the Real African Gallery. Learn about the history of Zimbabwe Shona stone sculptures. Your admission includes two glasses of wine.
University City: Black History Month Children’s Literary Festival
Location: Charlotte Mecklenburg Library-University City Regional, 301 E W.T. Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262
Time: Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Cost: Free
Ages: 3-12
At the Black History Month Children’s Literary Festival, children can check out the works of Black authors and illustrators and create art.
Local Black History Makers
Location: Historic Rosedale, 3427 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28206
When: Feb. 24, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Historic Rosedale is hosting five community members at its second of two Local Black History Makers events this month. On Feb. 24, you’ll get to hear Hugh Dussek, Nellie Ashford, Naomi Rankin, Marilyn Gore and Tamia Allen Williams share their journeys. Note: The The Rosedale Smithy will also be open all day, featuring blacksmith demonstrations.
Black Genealogy: Moving Beyond the 1870 Census
Location: Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, 551 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
When: Feb. 24, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Ages: All
The Harvey B. Gantt Center has paired with Charlotte Mecklenburg Library on a genealogy presentation led by Danielle Pritchett, the Genealogy Librarian for the Robinson-Spangler Carolina Room of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. You’ll study records including slave schedules, free Negro registries and cohabitation records.
Black History Marketplace
Location: Venue 8470, 8470 Bellhaven Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28216
When: Feb. 25, 1-5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
At the Black History Marketplace pop up, shop from 50 Black-owned brands in one place. There will be a bounce house, food, a live D.J., prizes and more.
Black History Month Fashion Show
Location: Eastway Regional Recreation Center, 3150 Eastway Park Drive, Charlotte, N.C. 28213
When: Feb. 29, 4 to 6 p.m.
Cost: $15 for Mecklenburg County residents, $17 for nonresidents
Ages: All
Eastway Regional Recreation Center is hosting a fashion show extravaganza, which will feature light refreshments, music, African dancers, and more. Come dressed in Afrocentric attire.
The Black Effect
Location: Methodist Home Recreation Center 3200 Shamrock Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28215
When: Feb. 29, 6 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Ages: All
Celebrate Black culture at the Methodist Home Recreation Center, including fashion, talent and businesses.
Chyna Blackmon contributed.
Did we miss a local Black History Month event? Let us know at charlottefive@charlottefive.com.