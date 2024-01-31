Festivals, film series and more: Celebrate Black History Month in Charlotte

As Black History Month begins in 2024, multiple events are being planned for the Charlotte area. From special exhibits and workshops to festivals and a fashion show, there are a lot of ways to celebrate this year.

Check out the details below and mark them on your calendar:

Location: Historic Rosedale, 3427 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28206

When: Feb. 1, 10 a.m.-Feb. 29, 12 p.m.

Cost: Free

Historic Rosedale is hosting a monthlong series of Black History Month events, including “The Great Escape — The Underground Railway” outdoor exhibit, on display Feb. 1-29. While at Rosedale, you can also get a guided house tour.

Homeschool Black Naturalist Series

Location: Northern Regional Recreation Center, 18121 Old Statesville Road, Cornelius, N.C. 28031

When: Feb. 1-29

Cost: $20 for Mecklenburg County residents, $24 for nonresidents.

Ages: Two groups: kids ages 5 to 8 years old and kids ages 9 to 13 years old.

This event is for homeschooled children in the area and it highlights both nature and Black and brown communities.

Location: Historic Rosedale, 3427 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28206

When: Feb. 2 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Cost: Free

Historic Rosedale is hosting a monthlong series of Black History Month events, including its opening ceremony on Feb. 2.

Location: Real African Art Gallery, 440 East McCullough Drive #Ste A-111 Charlotte, NC 28262

When: Feb. 2, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Cost: $10

Celebrate Black History Month at the Real African Gallery. Learn about the history of Zimbabwe Shona stone sculptures. Your admission includes two glasses of wine.

Location: The Independent Picture House, 4237 Raleigh St., Charlotte, NC 28213

When: Feb. 3-24; movie times vary

Cost: $8.45

Throughout the month of February, The Independent Picture House is hosting a Black History Month film series with panel discussions and community talkbacks. This year’s series will feature screenings of “Red Tails,” “The Burial of Kojo” and “Purple Dreams.”

Location: Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, 551 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

When: Feb. 3, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Ages: All

Alexia Alexander, a North Carolina State University sophomore, has created an digital map titled Charlotte’s Lost Slavery History. Alexander will lead a 2-mile walking tour of 18 sites, so make sure to wear comfortable clothing and bring water.

Location: Bette Rae Thomas Recreation Center, 2921 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28208

When: Feb. 3, 10 a.m.-noon

Cost: Free

Ages: Seniors 55 years and older.

At this Black History-inspired sip and paint painting class, seniors will create art on canvas.

Location: First Ward Park Pavilion 301 E. Seventh St., Charlotte, N.C. 28202

When: Feb. 3, 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Ages: All

Come to First Ward Park to see the “Homage Exhibit,” a traveling collection showcasing the African American experience. The exhibit features more than 650 original artifacts, documents and art and is owned by Charlotte residents Nia and Morris McAdoo. Featured artists include Romare Bearden and Elizabeth Catlett.

Location: Charlotte Mecklenburg Library- West Boulevard, 2157 West Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28208

When: Feb. 6-20; 5-7 p.m.

In honor of Black History Month, the West Boulevard library branch is hosting a Black film series on Tuesday nights. Catch a screening of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “King Richard” or “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I am” at the local library.

Location: Historic Rosedale, 3427 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28206

When: Feb. 10, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Cost: $80

Kisha Kinard of Sweetgrass Roots farm will host a workshop on sweetgrass production and basket making. The workshop will include all the materials you need to make a small sweetgrass basket.

Location: Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 North Carolina 49 Gold Hall Concord, NC 28025

When: Feb. 10, 1-5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

The 7th annual 2024 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival is themed “Remember the past, Celebrate the present, & Shape the future.” Visit to see more than 100 Black-owned companies, as well as crafts, culture, art, games and performances.

Location: Historic Rosedale, 3427 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28206

When: Feb. 10, 12 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Historic Rosedale is hosting four community members at its first of two Local Black History Makers events this month. On Feb. 10, you’ll get to hear Kimberly Butler, Harvey Boyd, Martha Rucker and Kyle Smith talk about their journeys.

Location: Historic Rosedale, 3427 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28206

When: Feb. 14-March 15

Cost: Free

Historic Rosedale launches its new exhibit, “Oasis Spaces: The Green Book Project African American Travel in NC 1933 – 1966.”

Location: Amay James Recreation Center, 2425 Lester St., Charlotte, N.C. 28208

When: Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Ages: All

An upcoming community event will feature the history and contributions of Black Americans, plus community contributions in Charlotte’s west corridor.

Location: Eastway Regional Recreation Center 3150 Eastway Park Drive, Charlotte, N.C. 28213

When: Feb. 19, 1 to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Ages: 55 years and older

Eastway Regional Recreation Center’s Black History Month trivia will celebrate Black history and culture.

Location: Charlotte Museum of History, 3500 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte, NC 28215

Time: Feb. 22-Feb. 24

Cost: Free

Ages: All

Charlotte Museum of History is hosting the seventh African American Heritage Festival. This year’s festival includes guest speakers, music, food trucks, a documentary film screening and a Caribbean Carnival event.

Location: Real African Art Gallery, 440 East McCullough Drive #Ste A-111 Charlotte, NC 28262

When: Feb. 23, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Cost: $10

Celebrate Black History Month at the Real African Gallery. Learn about the history of Zimbabwe Shona stone sculptures. Your admission includes two glasses of wine.

Location: Charlotte Mecklenburg Library-University City Regional, 301 E W.T. Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262

Time: Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Cost: Free

Ages: 3-12

At the Black History Month Children’s Literary Festival, children can check out the works of Black authors and illustrators and create art.

Location: Historic Rosedale, 3427 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28206

When: Feb. 24, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Historic Rosedale is hosting five community members at its second of two Local Black History Makers events this month. On Feb. 24, you’ll get to hear Hugh Dussek, Nellie Ashford, Naomi Rankin, Marilyn Gore and Tamia Allen Williams share their journeys. Note: The The Rosedale Smithy will also be open all day, featuring blacksmith demonstrations.

Location: Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, 551 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

When: Feb. 24, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Ages: All

The Harvey B. Gantt Center has paired with Charlotte Mecklenburg Library on a genealogy presentation led by Danielle Pritchett, the Genealogy Librarian for the Robinson-Spangler Carolina Room of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. You’ll study records including slave schedules, free Negro registries and cohabitation records.

Location: Venue 8470, 8470 Bellhaven Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28216

When: Feb. 25, 1-5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

At the Black History Marketplace pop up, shop from 50 Black-owned brands in one place. There will be a bounce house, food, a live D.J., prizes and more.

Location: Eastway Regional Recreation Center, 3150 Eastway Park Drive, Charlotte, N.C. 28213

When: Feb. 29, 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: $15 for Mecklenburg County residents, $17 for nonresidents

Ages: All

Eastway Regional Recreation Center is hosting a fashion show extravaganza, which will feature light refreshments, music, African dancers, and more. Come dressed in Afrocentric attire.

Location: Methodist Home Recreation Center 3200 Shamrock Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28215

When: Feb. 29, 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Ages: All

Celebrate Black culture at the Methodist Home Recreation Center, including fashion, talent and businesses.

Chyna Blackmon contributed.

Did we miss a local Black History Month event? Let us know at charlottefive@charlottefive.com.