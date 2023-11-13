Find festive holiday events, light displays and other seasonal fun in the Charlotte area

Holidays 2023, here we come. It’s time for parades, visits with Santa, light displays, concerts and all kinds of winter activities in the Charlotte area.

Listed below are plenty of ways to get in the holiday spirit and enjoy the season in Charlotte with this guide to seasonal events. (And watch this space, as we’ll keep it updated through the rest of the year as more details become available.)

Location: The Park Expo and Conference Center, 800 Briar Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205

When: Now-Nov. 19

Visit more than 400 vendors at one place at the annual Southern Christmas Show, happening at The Park Expo and Conference Center. Make sure to channel your inner sea legs, as this year’s theme is “Nauti or Nice”. Ahoy!

Cost: $18 for ages 13+; $8 for ages 6-12; 5 and younger are free

Location: 4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

When: Now-Dec. 24

See Santa at SouthPark and get professional photos taken. Other events will take place nearby throughout the holiday season, including:

Charlotte Ballet performance in Circle Court – Saturday, Dec. 2

Caring Santa for a private, sensory-friendly photo experience – Sunday, Dec. 3 from 9-10:30 a.m.

Holiday Hop Breakfast with Santa hosted by SouthPark Community Partners – Saturday, Dec. 9, 9-10 a.m., and hot cocoa at Suffolk Punch from 9:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Pet Photos – Sunday, Dec. 10 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Cost: Varies, with required reservations for Santa photos starting at $19.99.

Location: Bass Pro Shop, 8181 Concord Mills Boulevard, Concord, NC 28027

Location: Cabela’s, 1000 Cabelas Dr, Fort Mill, SC 29708

When: Now-Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Reservations are available.

Celebrate Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s for a winter experience including Santa’s arrival, a Christmas toy shop and more.

Cost: Free

See Santa at Bass Pro Shop or Cabela’s through Christmas Eve.

Location: Bryson City Depot, 45 Mitchell Street, Bryson City, NC 28713

When: Now-Dec. 31

Expect a 1¼ hour round-trip train excursion departing from Bryson City Depot for a visit to the North Pole, set to the motion picture soundtrack. Guests can sip warm cocoa and snack on a treat while listening and reading along with the story. Santa Claus will board the Polar Express, greeting each child and presenting them with a silver sleigh bell.





Cost: $44-$99. Reservations are required.

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway, Concord, NC 28027

When: Nov. 17-Jan. 7, open 6-10 p.m., rain or shine. (Closed Dec. 24)

What: Speedway Christmas features nearly 5 million lights across a 4-mile course, with hundreds of creative displays and lights synchronized to Christmas-themed music.. This year’s theme is Santa’s Beach Party. The infield Christmas Village is open Thursday-Sunday nights, with attractions including:

a new, illuminated walking trail

a 360-degree selfie camera in Victory Lane

photos with Santa

merchandise vendors

food and beverages

fire pits for roasting s’mores.

When the infield is open, Queen City News will host movie nights:

Nov. 17-19: “Christmas Vacation”

Nov. 23-26: “The Grinch” presented by Bojangles

Nov. 30-Dec 3: Classic Christmas shorts presented by Food Lion, such as “Frosty’s Winter Wonderland,” “Jack Frost,” “Rudolph’s Shiny New Year,” “The Year Without a Santa Claus,” and “Mickey’s Christmas Carol.”

Dec. 7-10: “White Christmas” presented by Cook Out

Dec. 14-19: “Elf” presented by AutoBell

Dec. 20-23: “Polar Express” presented by Cook Out

Dec. 26-27: “Nutcracker”

Dec. 28-31: “Home Alone.”

Cost: Tickets for a car pass start at $35 Monday-Wednesday and $45 Thursday-Sunday with a maximum of 15 passengers. For $75, guests can skip the line and use the Express Lane at Entrance P off of Morehead Road. Purchase online.

Speedway Christmas feature nearly 5 million holiday lights.

Location: Camp North End, 300 Camp Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206

Ice skate at Camp North End’s Camp North Pole, then wander into The Ford Factory, which will be decorated as a cozy chalet. NoDa Company Canteen will also offer seasonal drinks and snacks daily

When: Nov. 22-Jan. 7, Monday-Thursday from 4-9 p.m.; Friday from 4-10:00 p.m.; Saturday from noon-10 p.m.; and Sunday from noon-9 p.m.

Cost: Walk-up tickets only. General admission is $15 per person, with children 5 and under $10. Skate rentals are included in the price of admission, but guests can use their own skates.

Location: From 9th Street to Good Samaritan Way along Tryon Street.

When: Nov. 22, 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Watch balloons float through the sky and colorful floats drive by while musicians, dance groups and others entertain at the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade.

Location: The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery & Biergarten, 4150 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 24 through Dec. 17. Hours vary but are generally 12-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 12-7 p.m. Sundays.

Experience OMB’s festive Christmas Market (or Weihnachtsmarkt), featuring shopping, warm fire pits, lights and festive music, plus traditional huts. You can also take a break to eat and sip on and holiday drinks like hot cocoa, Glühwein and Yule Bock seasonal beer.

Cost: Free

Location: 24 S. Main Street, Belmont, NC 28012

When: Nov. 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m., then ongoing through Dec. 31

The Festival of Trees kicks off following the annual tree lighting ceremony, filling downtown Belmont and Stowe Park with a display of festive trees for all to enjoy.

Cost: Free

Location: Main Street in Belmont

When: Nov. 28, 3:30 p.m.

The Belmont Christmas parade, hosted by the Montcross Chamber of Commerce, starts near Stowe Park and ends at East Catawba and Church streets.

Cost: Free

Location: The Shoppes at University Place, 8931 J M Keynes Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262

When: Dec. 1, 5-9 p.m.

At U City Lights, guests can get their faces painted, ride the holiday train, listen to Mrs. Claus tell stories, meet holiday characters and give Santa their wish lists. There will also be an ornament decorating station and a photo booth, a DJ and holiday stilt walker to watch while sipping hot cocoa and the lighting of a 22-foot tree.

Cost: Free

Location: Rivers End Restaurant, 13077 Hwy 19 W, Bryson City, NC 28713

When: Dec. 2, 9-11:30 a.m.

Families can join Santa for a magical breakfast buffet. Wear your pajamas for the festivities, too.

Cost: Adults $30, children $22. Reservations are required.

Location: Main Street in Belmont

When: Dec. 2, 1-9 p.m

Downtown Belmont will be filled with friendly Christmas characters, a carousel, carriage rides and more for your holiday enjoyment.

Cost: Free

Location: Camp North End, 300 Camp Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206

When: Dec. 2, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, 3-8 p.m.

Vintage Charlotte and Studio Cultivate will come together at Camp North End to create an event where you can shop, get pictures taken, eat, drink and be merry. Seasonal programming will include live music for all ages, crafting activities and holiday movie screenings, along with a Reindog Parade to kick off the festivities on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Location: Northside Church, 333 Jeremiah Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28262

When: Dec. 8, 7 p.m.

Faith and family events promoter Premier Productions and World Vision are bringing “A Family Christmas” with We The Kingdom and Matt Maher on an 11-city tour that includes a stop in Charlotte. Grammy-nominated We The Kingdom is a multigenerational family of musicians, producers and songwriters that embraces pop, country, folk and rock from a worship perspective.

Cost: $24/person group rate, $28 or $35 general admission, $55 for Artist Circle, $115 including pre-show and $155 VIP. Call 855-484-1991 or purchase online at www.itickets.com.

We The Kingdom is performing Dec. 8 at Northside Church.

Location: 13077 US-19, Bryson City, NC 28713

When: Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Nantahala Outdoor Center’s Merry Market offers shopping for handcrafted gifts by local artisans, and Santa will be making an appearance.

Cost: Free

Location: The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Charlotte, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28277

When: Dec. 11-24, daily from 9 a.m.-6:30 pm.

Attendees may vote on their favorite entries at The Ballantyne hotel’s annual Gingerbread Lane contest, which benefits Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital. Festive hot cocoa and libations will be offered from the hotel’s life-sized gingerbread hut.

Cost: $1 minimum donation per vote.

Location: Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 State Hwy 49, Concord, NC 28025

When: Dec. 16, 1 p.m.

Enjoy free pictures with Santa Claus, a toy giveaway and free gift wrapping, along with children’s activities like ornament decoration. You’ll also find vendors, entertainment from local dance groups and more while you show your holiday cheer by wearing family ugly Christmas sweaters.

Cost: Free

Location: First United Methodist Church, 501 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28202

When: Dec. 16, 7 p.m.

The Charlotte Youth Choir at Arts+ — made up of kindergarteners through 12th graders — will present its signature winter event “A Soulful Holiday: Charlotte Youth Choir in Concert.” The choir is collaborating with guest singer/songwriter Ke’Andra “Kea” Davis for the concert blending holiday music and R&B.

Cost: Tickets are $10 for children 12 and under and $15 for those 13 and older. Purchase online at artsplus.org or at the door with card or cash. Attendees can get validated parking at the garage at 163 W. 9th St., between Tryon and Church streets.