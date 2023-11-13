Find festive holiday events, light displays and other seasonal fun in the Charlotte area
Holidays 2023, here we come. It’s time for parades, visits with Santa, light displays, concerts and all kinds of winter activities in the Charlotte area.
Listed below are plenty of ways to get in the holiday spirit and enjoy the season in Charlotte with this guide to seasonal events. (And watch this space, as we’ll keep it updated through the rest of the year as more details become available.)
Southern Christmas Show
Location: The Park Expo and Conference Center, 800 Briar Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205
When: Now-Nov. 19
Visit more than 400 vendors at one place at the annual Southern Christmas Show, happening at The Park Expo and Conference Center. Make sure to channel your inner sea legs, as this year’s theme is “Nauti or Nice”. Ahoy!
Cost: $18 for ages 13+; $8 for ages 6-12; 5 and younger are free
Santa at SouthPark Mall
Location: 4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211
When: Now-Dec. 24
See Santa at SouthPark and get professional photos taken. Other events will take place nearby throughout the holiday season, including:
Charlotte Ballet performance in Circle Court – Saturday, Dec. 2
Caring Santa for a private, sensory-friendly photo experience – Sunday, Dec. 3 from 9-10:30 a.m.
Holiday Hop Breakfast with Santa hosted by SouthPark Community Partners – Saturday, Dec. 9, 9-10 a.m., and hot cocoa at Suffolk Punch from 9:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.
Pet Photos – Sunday, Dec. 10 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Varies, with required reservations for Santa photos starting at $19.99.
Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s
Location: Bass Pro Shop, 8181 Concord Mills Boulevard, Concord, NC 28027
Location: Cabela’s, 1000 Cabelas Dr, Fort Mill, SC 29708
When: Now-Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Reservations are available.
Celebrate Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s for a winter experience including Santa’s arrival, a Christmas toy shop and more.
Cost: Free
Polar Express on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad
Location: Bryson City Depot, 45 Mitchell Street, Bryson City, NC 28713
When: Now-Dec. 31
Expect a 1¼ hour round-trip train excursion departing from Bryson City Depot for a visit to the North Pole, set to the motion picture soundtrack. Guests can sip warm cocoa and snack on a treat while listening and reading along with the story. Santa Claus will board the Polar Express, greeting each child and presenting them with a silver sleigh bell.
Cost: $44-$99. Reservations are required.
Speedway Christmas
Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway, Concord, NC 28027
When: Nov. 17-Jan. 7, open 6-10 p.m., rain or shine. (Closed Dec. 24)
What: Speedway Christmas features nearly 5 million lights across a 4-mile course, with hundreds of creative displays and lights synchronized to Christmas-themed music.. This year’s theme is Santa’s Beach Party. The infield Christmas Village is open Thursday-Sunday nights, with attractions including:
a new, illuminated walking trail
a 360-degree selfie camera in Victory Lane
photos with Santa
merchandise vendors
food and beverages
fire pits for roasting s’mores.
When the infield is open, Queen City News will host movie nights:
Nov. 17-19: “Christmas Vacation”
Nov. 23-26: “The Grinch” presented by Bojangles
Nov. 30-Dec 3: Classic Christmas shorts presented by Food Lion, such as “Frosty’s Winter Wonderland,” “Jack Frost,” “Rudolph’s Shiny New Year,” “The Year Without a Santa Claus,” and “Mickey’s Christmas Carol.”
Dec. 7-10: “White Christmas” presented by Cook Out
Dec. 14-19: “Elf” presented by AutoBell
Dec. 20-23: “Polar Express” presented by Cook Out
Dec. 26-27: “Nutcracker”
Dec. 28-31: “Home Alone.”
Cost: Tickets for a car pass start at $35 Monday-Wednesday and $45 Thursday-Sunday with a maximum of 15 passengers. For $75, guests can skip the line and use the Express Lane at Entrance P off of Morehead Road. Purchase online.
Ice Skating at Camp North Pole
Location: Camp North End, 300 Camp Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206
Ice skate at Camp North End’s Camp North Pole, then wander into The Ford Factory, which will be decorated as a cozy chalet. NoDa Company Canteen will also offer seasonal drinks and snacks daily
When: Nov. 22-Jan. 7, Monday-Thursday from 4-9 p.m.; Friday from 4-10:00 p.m.; Saturday from noon-10 p.m.; and Sunday from noon-9 p.m.
Cost: Walk-up tickets only. General admission is $15 per person, with children 5 and under $10. Skate rentals are included in the price of admission, but guests can use their own skates.
Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade
Location: From 9th Street to Good Samaritan Way along Tryon Street.
When: Nov. 22, 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Watch balloons float through the sky and colorful floats drive by while musicians, dance groups and others entertain at the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade.
OMBs Christmas Market
Location: The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery & Biergarten, 4150 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217
When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 24 through Dec. 17. Hours vary but are generally 12-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 12-7 p.m. Sundays.
Experience OMB’s festive Christmas Market (or Weihnachtsmarkt), featuring shopping, warm fire pits, lights and festive music, plus traditional huts. You can also take a break to eat and sip on and holiday drinks like hot cocoa, Glühwein and Yule Bock seasonal beer.
Cost: Free
Belmont Tree Lighting/Festival of Trees
Location: 24 S. Main Street, Belmont, NC 28012
When: Nov. 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m., then ongoing through Dec. 31
The Festival of Trees kicks off following the annual tree lighting ceremony, filling downtown Belmont and Stowe Park with a display of festive trees for all to enjoy.
Cost: Free
Belmont Christmas Parade
Location: Main Street in Belmont
When: Nov. 28, 3:30 p.m.
The Belmont Christmas parade, hosted by the Montcross Chamber of Commerce, starts near Stowe Park and ends at East Catawba and Church streets.
Cost: Free
U City Lights
Location: The Shoppes at University Place, 8931 J M Keynes Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262
When: Dec. 1, 5-9 p.m.
At U City Lights, guests can get their faces painted, ride the holiday train, listen to Mrs. Claus tell stories, meet holiday characters and give Santa their wish lists. There will also be an ornament decorating station and a photo booth, a DJ and holiday stilt walker to watch while sipping hot cocoa and the lighting of a 22-foot tree.
Cost: Free
Breakfast with Santa at Nantahala Outdoor Center
Location: Rivers End Restaurant, 13077 Hwy 19 W, Bryson City, NC 28713
When: Dec. 2, 9-11:30 a.m.
Families can join Santa for a magical breakfast buffet. Wear your pajamas for the festivities, too.
Cost: Adults $30, children $22. Reservations are required.
Belmont Christmas Village
Location: Main Street in Belmont
When: Dec. 2, 1-9 p.m
Downtown Belmont will be filled with friendly Christmas characters, a carousel, carriage rides and more for your holiday enjoyment.
Cost: Free
Mistletoe Market
Location: Camp North End, 300 Camp Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206
When: Dec. 2, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, 3-8 p.m.
Vintage Charlotte and Studio Cultivate will come together at Camp North End to create an event where you can shop, get pictures taken, eat, drink and be merry. Seasonal programming will include live music for all ages, crafting activities and holiday movie screenings, along with a Reindog Parade to kick off the festivities on Saturday, Dec. 9.
We The Kingdom’s ‘A Family Christmas’ 2023
Location: Northside Church, 333 Jeremiah Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28262
When: Dec. 8, 7 p.m.
Faith and family events promoter Premier Productions and World Vision are bringing “A Family Christmas” with We The Kingdom and Matt Maher on an 11-city tour that includes a stop in Charlotte. Grammy-nominated We The Kingdom is a multigenerational family of musicians, producers and songwriters that embraces pop, country, folk and rock from a worship perspective.
Cost: $24/person group rate, $28 or $35 general admission, $55 for Artist Circle, $115 including pre-show and $155 VIP. Call 855-484-1991 or purchase online at www.itickets.com.
Merry Market with Santa at Nantahala Outdoor Center
Location: 13077 US-19, Bryson City, NC 28713
When: Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Nantahala Outdoor Center’s Merry Market offers shopping for handcrafted gifts by local artisans, and Santa will be making an appearance.
Cost: Free
Gingerbread Lane
Location: The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Charlotte, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28277
When: Dec. 11-24, daily from 9 a.m.-6:30 pm.
Attendees may vote on their favorite entries at The Ballantyne hotel’s annual Gingerbread Lane contest, which benefits Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital. Festive hot cocoa and libations will be offered from the hotel’s life-sized gingerbread hut.
Cost: $1 minimum donation per vote.
NC Christmas Festival
Location: Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 State Hwy 49, Concord, NC 28025
When: Dec. 16, 1 p.m.
Enjoy free pictures with Santa Claus, a toy giveaway and free gift wrapping, along with children’s activities like ornament decoration. You’ll also find vendors, entertainment from local dance groups and more while you show your holiday cheer by wearing family ugly Christmas sweaters.
Cost: Free
A Soulful Holiday: Charlotte Youth Choir in Concert
Location: First United Methodist Church, 501 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28202
When: Dec. 16, 7 p.m.
The Charlotte Youth Choir at Arts+ — made up of kindergarteners through 12th graders — will present its signature winter event “A Soulful Holiday: Charlotte Youth Choir in Concert.” The choir is collaborating with guest singer/songwriter Ke’Andra “Kea” Davis for the concert blending holiday music and R&B.
Cost: Tickets are $10 for children 12 and under and $15 for those 13 and older. Purchase online at artsplus.org or at the door with card or cash. Attendees can get validated parking at the garage at 163 W. 9th St., between Tryon and Church streets.