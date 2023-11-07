Festive light shows to visit in metro Detroit this holiday season

The holiday season is here, which calls for singing and caroling, visiting plenty of holiday markets to find that perfect gift, and, of course, seeing the brilliant and shimmering light displays. Luckily, metro Detroit has plenty of holiday light shows from which to choose.

Westland

Wayne County Lightfest

The 5-mile stretch of Hines Park transforms for the holiday season with a beautiful display of over 100,000 lights, and it’s visible all from the comfort of your own vehicle.

According to the Wayne County Lightfest website, the display draws a large crowd of visitors. Tickets can be purchased in advance, but those purchased day of must be cash payments only. Lightfest also offers Toy Night on Wednesdays which allows visitors to donate a new, unwrapped toy for free admission. The dates are Nov. 22, Nov. 29, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13.

Admission fees:

Cars: $5 cash

Commercial van/RV/limo: $20 cash

Minibus (20 passengers): $25 cash

Bus (40-plus passengers): $50 cash

Dates and times of operation: Open to the public from Nov. 16 to Dec. 24

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday to Sunday: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location:

Entrance: The entrance is at 7651 North Merriman Road. Between Ann Arbor Trail and Warren Avenue in Westland. Two and a half miles south of Interstate 96.

The organization also has events planned prior to the Nov. 16 official public opening. These include:

Bike Through the Lights: On Nov. 14, at 7 p.m., bikers are invited to participate in a 16K and be the first to see the 2023 light show. The start and end location is Merriman Hollow Park.

Lightfest 8K Fun Walk/Run: On Nov. 15 at 7 p.m., athletes are invited to see the display by foot while walking or running at their own pace.

Lights On Opening Ceremony: Scheduled for Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. Will feature music, fireworks, and a special visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Lightfest is free on Nov. 16 for those attending the opening ceremony.

Royal Oak

Wild Lights

The Detroit Zoo will glimmer with nearly 500 illuminating displays of holiday lights this season with the return of Wild Lights. With over 30 nights of festive fun available, there are plenty of activities to participate in, said Emily O’Hara, senior manager of guest experience design.

“Wild Lights is an unparalleled tradition for many metro Detroiters,” she said. “What makes Wild Lights so magical is that the layout is different every year. This year’s event is bringing back many fan-favorite features and introducing some new and enhanced attractions that are sure to spread the holiday cheer.”

Admission fees:

Ticket prices vary depending on the package and additional add-ons. They also vary based on time and day. For a full breakdown, click here.

Dates and times of operation:

Dates: Nov. 24-26, Dec. 1-3, Dec. 8-10, Dec. 13-23, Dec. 26-31, Jan. 2-7.

Times: Select weeknights and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location:

8450 W. 10 Mile Road in Royal Oak

Clarkston

Magic of Lights

Pine Knob Music Theatre is typically known for its magical concerts with rhythmic and electric sounds ringing throughout the space. Now, it is transforming into a holiday-themed light display, creating visuals just as enticing as the performers typically there.

According to the Magic of Lights website, the drive-through experience showcases various holiday scenes and characters.

Admission fees:

Ticket prices fluctuate. Prices begin at $22.50 and vary by day of the week, type of vehicle, add-ons, etc.

Dates and times of operation:

Dates: Nov. 17 to Dec. 30

Times: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day, hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location:

33 Bob Seger Drive in Clarkston.

Rochester

Winter Wonder Lights

Taking place at the Meadow Brook Estate on Oakland University's campus, this self-guided tour is fun for all ages. According to the website, Winter Wonder Lights is primarily an outdoor event, with some portions of the tour inside the house. A Holiday Walk option is also available.

Admission fees:

Holiday Walk tickets range from $8 to $20.50 and Winter Wonder Lights tickets range from $12.50 to $22.50.

To learn more, click here.

Dates and times of operation:

Dates: Nov. 24 to Dec. 30.

Times: Vary. Winter Wonder Lights are in the evenings beginning at 5:30 p.m. while the Holiday Walk is available earlier during the day.

Location:

350 Estate Drive in Rochester

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Must see light displays in metro Detroit this holiday season