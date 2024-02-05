Festus lottery player wins $115,000 jackpot

FESTUS, Mo. — A long-time Missouri Lottery player hit the jackpot after purchasing a Show Me Cash ticket at the Express Mart on Collins Drive South. The ticket matched all five numbers in the January 10th drawing, leading to the $115,000 prize.

The player told state lottery workers that she had been playing the same numbers for over two decades. Those numbers are 4, 7, 11, 29 and 34.

What is she going to do with the money? Well, most of it is going into her savings account. The rest will be spent on a rental property.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s jackpot is estimated at $50,000. The chance of winning that jackpot is around one in 575,757.

