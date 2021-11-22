Fetal homicide case dismissed against Kentucky man accused of beating pregnant woman

UPDATE: The criminal case against Humfleet was dismissed in November 2021 after a grand jury returned a no true bill and declined to indict the man, court records show.

--

A Kentucky man was arrested Friday in Laurel County and charged with fetal homicide after authorities said he "severely" beat a pregnant woman, causing her to have a miscarriage.

Freddy T. Humfleet, 44, of London, was arrested just before 2 a.m. Friday after the Whitley County Sheriff's Office informed the Laurel County Sheriff's Office that a female victim had been "severely beaten" by the man, according to a news release.

Humfleet's alleged assault caused the female victim to have a miscarriage and lose her fetus that was about 10 weeks old, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said.

An arrest citation said the victim's mother told authorities the alleged assault took place 10 days earlier.

Investigators went to Humfleet's residence off Echo Valley Road outside of London and learned Humfleet had allegedly "struck the female victim with his hands, fists and also with a wooden board," which caused "severe bruising and cuts to her face, neck and body," the sheriff's office said.

In addition, Humfleet allegedly choked the female victim, according to the news release.

The female victim, whose age and relationship to Humfleet were not provided, showed investigators a "small blue metal container" in the front yard of the residence that contained the fetal remains, covered with "rocks and a small commemorative stone placed on top," the arrest citation said.

Investigators also found Humfleet was in possession of suspect crystal meth and a glass pipe, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

More: Louisville doctor sentenced to 5 years in prison for dealing prescription drugs

Humfleet has been charged with third-degree fetal homicide, a Class C felony in Kentucky that can result in between five to 10 years in prison.

Story continues

Humfleet also faces second-degree assault, first-degree strangulation and drug possession charges, per the sheriff's office.

Court records show he has been appointed a public defender.

He was booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center and remains held on a $250,000 bond ahead of a March 2 court hearing, according to online records.

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky man charged with fetal homicide after beating pregnant woman