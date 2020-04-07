Fetal & Neonatal Care Equipment Industry Outlook, 2020-2025 - World Market to Witness a CAGR Exceeding 5%

DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The global fetal and neonatal care equipment market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to register a CAGR of more than 5% during 2020-2025.



The increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired neonatal ailments and complications is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising cases of premature birth with low immunity and weight are contributing to the increasing requirement of FNC equipment across the globe. Maternal and fetal care is rapidly becoming a global priority to prevent fatalities during pregnancy and childbirth.



Additionally, technological advancements and innovations in patient monitoring, respiratory, and phototherapy devices aimed at making them more user-friendly, cost-effective and highly accurate, are providing a boost to the market. Moreover, equipment features such as light-weight, compact designs and remote monitoring facilities are further increasing product adoption in medical institutions.



Other factors, including improving fertility rate, efforts by both government and non-government organizations (NGOs) to create awareness for fetal and neonatal care and extensive research and development (R&D), are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ArjoHuntleigh, Atom Medical Corporation, Becton Dickinson, Covidien, Drgerwerk, Fisher & Paykel, GE Healthcare, Masimo, Medtronic PLC, Natus Medical Incorporated, Philips Healthcare, Phoenix Medical Systems, Smiths Medical, Spacelabs Healthcare, Utah Medical Products, Vyaire Medical Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fetal care equipment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the neonatal care equipment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 NICU Equipment

6.2 Fetal Care Equipment & Neonatal Care Equipment

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Hospitals

7.2 Diagnostic Centers

7.3 Clinics

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Latin America

8.5 Middle East and Africa



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 ArjoHuntleigh

12.3.1.1 Company Overview

12.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.2 Atom Medical Corporation

12.3.3 Becton Dickinson

12.3.4 Covidien

12.3.5 Draegerwerk

12.3.6 Fisher & Paykel

12.3.7 GE Healthcare

12.3.8 Masimo

12.3.9 Medtronic LLC

12.3.10 Natus Medical Incorporated

12.3.11 Philips Healthcare

12.3.12 Phoenix Medical Systems

12.3.13 Smiths Medical

12.3.14 Spacelabs Healthcare

12.3.15 Utah Medical Products

12.3.16 Vyaire Medical Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8c8qez