Fetal & Neonatal Care Equipment Industry Outlook, 2020-2025 - World Market to Witness a CAGR Exceeding 5%

DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fetal and neonatal care equipment market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to register a CAGR of more than 5% during 2020-2025.
The increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired neonatal ailments and complications is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising cases of premature birth with low immunity and weight are contributing to the increasing requirement of FNC equipment across the globe. Maternal and fetal care is rapidly becoming a global priority to prevent fatalities during pregnancy and childbirth.
Additionally, technological advancements and innovations in patient monitoring, respiratory, and phototherapy devices aimed at making them more user-friendly, cost-effective and highly accurate, are providing a boost to the market. Moreover, equipment features such as light-weight, compact designs and remote monitoring facilities are further increasing product adoption in medical institutions.
Other factors, including improving fertility rate, efforts by both government and non-government organizations (NGOs) to create awareness for fetal and neonatal care and extensive research and development (R&D), are projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ArjoHuntleigh, Atom Medical Corporation, Becton Dickinson, Covidien, Drgerwerk, Fisher & Paykel, GE Healthcare, Masimo, Medtronic PLC, Natus Medical Incorporated, Philips Healthcare, Phoenix Medical Systems, Smiths Medical, Spacelabs Healthcare, Utah Medical Products, Vyaire Medical Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the fetal care equipment?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the neonatal care equipment?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 NICU Equipment
6.2 Fetal Care Equipment & Neonatal Care Equipment
6.3 Others
7 Market Breakup by End-User
7.1 Hospitals
7.2 Diagnostic Centers
7.3 Clinics
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 North America
8.2 Europe
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.4 Latin America
8.5 Middle East and Africa
9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Structure
12.2 Key Players
12.3 Profiles of Key Players
12.3.1 ArjoHuntleigh
12.3.1.1 Company Overview
12.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.2 Atom Medical Corporation
12.3.3 Becton Dickinson
12.3.4 Covidien
12.3.5 Draegerwerk
12.3.6 Fisher & Paykel
12.3.7 GE Healthcare
12.3.8 Masimo
12.3.9 Medtronic LLC
12.3.10 Natus Medical Incorporated
12.3.11 Philips Healthcare
12.3.12 Phoenix Medical Systems
12.3.13 Smiths Medical
12.3.14 Spacelabs Healthcare
12.3.15 Utah Medical Products
12.3.16 Vyaire Medical Inc.
