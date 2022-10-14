Fetanyl seized during traffic stop

Oct. 13—A traffic stop led to the seizure of 115 grams of Fentanyl recently and the arrest of a 44-year-old Odessa man.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, Anthedwayne Freeman, aka Anthony Jackson, was pulled over near Melody and East 38th Street on Sept. 29 after he failed to stop at a proper place at Everglades and East 38th.

When the officer noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside Freeman's pickup truck, he conducted a search and found nearly 82 grams of Fentanyl inside, the report stated.

After getting a search warrant for Freeman's house on Honeysuckle, officers found 33 grams of Fentanyl and a scale, the report stated.

Freeman was arrested on suspicion of manufacture, delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison. He was released from the Ector County jail after posting a $60,000 surety bond.