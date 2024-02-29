Fetterman applauded for defending Boebert from 'recreational cruelty' online after son's arrest

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman defended the son of Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert from critics on social media following news that the 18-year-old had been arrested.

"This is a family in crisis and the recreational cruelty I see on social media needs to be out of bounds," the Pennsylvania Democrat posted on X Wednesday in response to news that Boebert’s son had been arrested .

"I know the impact this has on children. I'm calling for restraint because cruelty has substantial collateral damage. We can't ever forget that they didn't sign up for this."

Fetterman, who has struggled with well-documented mental health struggles of his own and been criticized by Boebert in the past, was praised on social media for his post by both Democrats and Republicans.

FETTERMAN BLASTS PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS: 'WHY AREN'T YOU DEMANDING THAT HAMAS SURRENDERS?'

Rep. Lauren Boebert and Sen. John Fetterman

"Amen to this," veteran Democratic political strategist Mo Elleithee posted on X.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"I keep rethinking this guy," Townhall senior columnist Kurt Schlichter posted on X.

"I don’t see eye to eye with John Fetterman on policy very much but he proves that he’s a more decent human being than most politicians," political commentator Ian Miles Cheong wrote on X.

"Another W for John Fetterman," political commentator and attorney A.G. Hamilton posted on X.

Fetterman’s tweet came after news broke Wednesday that Tyler Jay Boebert is facing five felony charges and more than a dozen misdemeanor offenses in connection to a recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts, according to police in Rifle, Colorado.

FETTERMAN BELIEVED GOING PUBLIC WITH MENTAL HEALTH STRUGGLES WOULD ‘END’ HIS CAREER

Sen. John Fetterman speaks to reporters before a Senate luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 12, 2023.

He was charged with four counts of criminal possession of ID documents belonging to multiple victims, one count of conspiracy to commit a felony and "over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses," the department stated.

Reached for comment shortly after the charges were reported, Rep. Boebert said, "I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn't ask for."

"It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track," she said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him. As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen."

Fox News Digital’s Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report





Original article source: Fetterman applauded for defending Boebert from 'recreational cruelty' online after son's arrest