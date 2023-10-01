Fetterman: ‘I’m done normalizing this dysfunction’

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D) expressed his frustration with the recent state of Congress in the wake of the Senate voting to approve a continuing resolution (CR) to keep the government funded Saturday.

“I voted at 8:30pm on a Saturday night, that’s my job,” Fetterman said in a statement “But the American people should never have to worry about their government shutting down. Pushing the snooze button solves nothing, because these same losers will try to pull the same s— in 45 days.”

“I voted yes tonight to keep the government open, but I’m done normalizing this dysfunction,” Fetterman continued. “This is not entertainment, it’s governance. We must not allow the Freedom Caucus to turn our government into The Steve Wilkos Show.”

In an 88-9 vote, the Senate approved the CR to keep the government funded after the House passed it earlier in the day. The bill aims to fund the government at its current levels through mid-November and features $16 billion in relief for natural disaster victims.

Congressional approval of the bill followed weeks of chaos in Congress and uncertainty by some that the government wouldn’t be able to remain open.

“Our bipartisan work in the Senate set the tone for the bill we’re about to pass,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said after the vote. “Our bipartisanship made this possible and showed the House that they had to act.”

“We will keep the government open for 45 days with a clean CR at current funding levels,” Schumer continued. “And we avoided all of the extreme, nasty and harmful cuts MAGA Republicans wanted.”

