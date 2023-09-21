Fetterman: Meeting with Zelensky affirmed ‘one thousand percent support’ for Ukraine

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) strongly reaffirmed his support for Ukraine after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, saying that any opposition to aiding the country was “un-American.”

“Meeting with President Zelenskyy only affirms my one thousand percent support for Ukraine,” Fetterman said in a statement.

Zelensky met with lawmakers Thursday in his second visit to Washington, D.C., where a growing number of Republicans have voiced their opposition to providing Ukraine with more support in its effort against Russia. The Ukrainian leader told lawmakers that if that country did not get the aid, “we will lose the war,” according to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Criticism has been building in the House, where a handful of Republicans have called on the U.S. to cut off funding for Ukraine entirely. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) declined a request from Zelensky to address Congress on Thursday, saying that there was not enough time.

Zelensky’s visit comes as the GOP conference is in turmoil over advancing funding bills by the end of the month to avoid a government shutdown. At the center of the funding bills is approving additional aid for Ukraine — a request made by the White House but opposed by a handful of conservatives.

Fetterman blasted those who are opposed to funding more aid to Ukraine in his statement.

“If you can’t support Ukraine right now, that’s un-American and you’re not standing up for democracy,“ Fetterman. “The people of Ukraine had the courage to stand up and fight an evil empire, but now Republicans in the House do not even have the guts to have their back and support them. This is totally despicable.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.