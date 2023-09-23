Fetterman on Menendez: ‘I hope he chooses an honorable exit and focuses on his trial’

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) released a statement Saturday calling on Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) to resign following an indictment.

“He’s entitled to the presumption of innocence under our system, but he is not entitled to continue to wield influence over national policy, especially given the serious and specific nature of the allegations,” Fetterman’s statement said.

Menendez was indicted Friday on allegations that he and his wife had accepted more than $600,000 in bribes from three New Jersey businessmen on behalf of interests in Egypt. Menendez has denied the charges, calling them a “smear campaign,” and “false.”

Fetterman joins a growing list of Democrat Representatives and Speaker Kevin McCarthy asking for Menendez to resign. He is the first Senator to request his resignation.

“I hope he chooses an honorable exit and focuses on his trial,” Fetterman’s statement said.

Prosecutors allege Menendez and his wife accepted cash, gold bars, home furnishings and a luxury car in return for their help. The FBI found nearly $500,000 in cash and more than $100,000 in gold bars at Menendez’s New Jersey home.

Menendez, his wife and the group of businessmen were charged with conspiracy to commit bribery. Prosecutors in the case allege the three businessmen paid Menendez for political favors. They also allege that Menendez pressured New Jersey prosecutors to disrupt the trials of multiple federal and state criminal cases.

Menendez stepped down from his seat as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee late Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.