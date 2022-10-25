The Fetterman-Oz debate in 3 minutes

The Independent

Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman needed to prove that he could do the job after he suffered a stroke back in May. Retired surgeon and television host Mehmet Oz, a political neophyte endorsed by former president Donald Trump, needed to show he could actually have a grasp on the issues in Washington and address policy questinos head on. Before the debate started, the Fetterman campaign sent out a memo lowering expectations, noting how he did not perform well during primary debates. As a result, Mr Fetterman’s primary goal was to exceed expectations.