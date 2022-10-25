The Fetterman-Oz debate in 3 minutes
Pennsylvania Senate candidates Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and Mehmet Oz (R) squared off in their first and only debate in Harrisburg, Pa., on Oct. 25.
Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman needed to prove that he could do the job after he suffered a stroke back in May. Retired surgeon and television host Mehmet Oz, a political neophyte endorsed by former president Donald Trump, needed to show he could actually have a grasp on the issues in Washington and address policy questinos head on. Before the debate started, the Fetterman campaign sent out a memo lowering expectations, noting how he did not perform well during primary debates. As a result, Mr Fetterman’s primary goal was to exceed expectations.
The candidates talked about the issues, but both had a lot to say about each other.
Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman are set to debate at 8 p.m. Tuesday as the two face off for Pennsylvania's open US Senate seat.
The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker polling shows Pennsylvania Senate candidates Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz in a dead heat Tuesday ahead of their first and only debate before Election Day. CBS News political director Fin Gomez discussed how voters in the key state view both candidates.
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will meet Tuesday night in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for one of the most highly anticipated debates of this election year.
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman debates rival, GOP candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, while still in recovery from a stroke he suffered that affects his auditory processing.
There is a high-stakes face-off in one of the nation's most closely watched midterm election races -- the Pennsylvania Senate race. A CBS News Battleground Tracker shows it's a toss-up, with Democrat John Fetterman just two points ahead of Republican Mehmet Oz. Robert Costa takes a look.
