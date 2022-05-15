Pennsylvania Senate hopeful Fetterman recovering from stroke

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARC LEVY and STEVE PEOPLES
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • John Fetterman
    American politician, 34th Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the leading Democrat in the state’s high-profile Senate contest, suffered a stroke just days before the primary election but was on his way to a “full recovery,” his campaign said on Sunday.

The 52-year-old Fetterman, who confirmed that he had been hospitalized all weekend, insisted the health emergency wasn't slowing his campaign. But the stunning revelation, two days before Pennsylvania’s primary, created a cloud of uncertainty over the Democratic front-runner’s candidacy in what may be one of the party’s best Senate pickup opportunities.

“Feeling good, all things considered,” Fetterman said in a text message to The Associated Press.

On Friday morning, before Fetterman was to appear at a scheduled campaign event at Millersville University, Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, “noticed that John was not himself, and shortly after he started slurring his speech and he was taken to the hospital,” a campaign spokesperson said.

In a 16-second video released by his campaign, a seated Fetterman, speaking clearly, explained that he “just wasn't feeling very well” on Friday and decided to go to the hospital at the urging of his wife. He detailed the situation further in a written statement.

“I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long,” Fetterman said. He said the doctors were able to remove the clot, “reversing the stroke,” and got his heart under control.

“The good news is I’m feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage,” he said in the statement.

Questions about Fetterman's health swirled throughout the weekend after he canceled scheduled public appearances Friday, Saturday and Sunday. His campaign cited a health issue but was not specific until Sunday.

His campaign explained the delay in disclosing it publicly by saying Fetterman's condition was “evolving in real time since Friday. We wanted to put out something once we had a clearer picture of his health.”

Fetterman did not say how much longer he would be in the hospital.

“They’re keeping me here for now for observation, but I should be out of here sometime soon," he said in the statement. "The doctors have assured me that I’ll be able to get back on the trail, but first I need to take a minute, get some rest, and recover.”

Fetterman's future treatment regimen is still being worked out, but will include a healthier diet, in addition to rest, a campaign spokesperson said.

Democrats see the race to replace Pennsylvania's retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey as one of their best opportunities pick up a Senate seat this fall. Voters will decide the general election nominees for both parties on Tuesday.

The GOP primary features celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz, former hedge fund executive David McCormick and conservative commentator Kathy Barnette, among others. Democrats are picking from a four-person field that includes Fetterman, three-term U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

Thousands of early votes have already been cast.

Fetterman is the strong Democratic favorite. He has led in polls and fundraising from the start, even as the party’s establishment rallied around Lamb. Despite such support, Lamb struggled to reach voters or even pierce Fetterman’s standing with primary voters.

Lamb tweeted that he was conducting a television interview when he learned of Fetterman’s stroke.

“Hayley and I are keeping John and his family in our prayers and wishing him a full and speedy recovery,” Lamb wrote.

Kenyatta called Fetterman “an incredible family man.” “My prayers are with him and his family as he recovers from this stroke,” he tweeted. “I look forward to seeing him back on the campaign trail soon."

And on the Republican side, Oz noted that he has experience treating Fetterman's condition.

“I have cared for atrial fibrillation patients and witnessed the miracles of modern medicine in the treatment of strokes, so I am thankful that you received care so quickly,” Oz tweeted. “My whole family is praying for your speedy recovery.”

Fetterman's heart condition, atrial fibrillation, occurs when the heart’s top chambers, called the atria, get out of sync with the bottom chambers’ pumping action. Sometimes patients feel a flutter or a racing heart, but many times they’re not aware of an episode.

A-fib is most common in older adults, and other risks include high blood pressure or a family history of arrhythmias. It causes 130,000 deaths and 750,000 hospitalizations a year in the U.S.

Fetterman, who is 6-foot-8, has been open about his push to lose weight in the past. He weighed in at over 400 pounds before losing nearly 150 pounds in 2018.

His imposing stature has been a big part of his political appeal.

The former western Pennsylvania mayor has tattoos down his arms, a clean-shaven head and a goatee. He curses on social media and wears shorts practically everywhere, even in the winter.

He vowed to press forward on Sunday despite the health setback.

“Our campaign isn’t slowing down one bit, and we are still on track to win this primary on Tuesday, and flip this Senate seat in November," he said. "Thanks for all the support, and please get out there and vote.”

___

Peoples reported from New York.

___

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ap_politics.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffers stroke, remains hospitalized for observation

    Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman suffered a stroke on Friday, according to a statement released by Fetterman in the hospital.

  • Pa. Senate candidate Fetterman suffers stroke, says he's feeling 'much better'

    Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the leading candidate in Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate primary, revealed Sunday that he had recently suffered a stroke but was on his way to a full recovery and a return to the campaign trail.

  • Olympus, City of Clermont announce $100 million health center

    Olympus and the City of Clermont announced Thursday the wellness community would be building a 175,000-square foot health campus.

  • Johnson Controls claims deals breached, seeks to end Hall of Fame Village relationship

    Johnson Controls wants to end its relationship with Hall of Fame Village, according to an SEC filing by Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co.

  • Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Fetterman says he suffered stroke

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, the leading Democratic candidate in the race to replace retiring Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, said on Sunday he had suffered a stroke but was on his "way to a full recovery." Fetterman, who will face U.S. Representative Conor Lamb and two other candidates in the Democratic primary for the Senate seat on Tuesday, said in a statement issued from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital that he suffered the stroke on Friday. Fetterman, 52, who eschews suits for hoodies, has surged in opinion polls ahead of the May 17 primary, shocking political observers who had predicted a close contest with Lamb.

  • Sweden to seek NATO membership as ruling party drops 73-year opposition

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will seek broad support for an application to join NATO on Monday, she announced on Sunday after her party dropped its long-standing opposition to membership in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Joining NATO was a distant prospect just months ago, but Russia's attack on its neighbour has prompted both Sweden and Finland to rethink their security needs and seek safety in the military alliance they stood apart from during the Cold War. The war in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a special military operation but which has already killed thousands and displaced millions, shattered long-standing security policies and fuelled a wave of public support for NATO membership in both countries.

  • Barnette says opponents ‘mad’ she is taking lead in Pennsylvania Senate race

    Kathy Barnette, who has surged as a leading candidate in the Republican primary for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, said her opponents were “mad” that she is ahead in the race despite spending far less on her campaign. Barnette told “Fox News Sunday” that while celebrity surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David…

  • Investment in affordable housing increases in Seattle

    Historic demand for houses and housing is causing an increase in price, making it more expensive for people to catch a break, especially in the Seattle metro area.

  • Polish Nobel author says Russia threat to 'free world'

    A Polish Nobel Prize-winning author on Sunday called Russia a threat to the “free world,” saying its attack on neighboring Ukraine had echoes of the Second World War. Olga Tokarczuk, known for her humanist themes and playful, subversive streak, spoke at a writers festival in Jerusalem. “The Poles share the Ukrainian feeling of danger that Russia presents to the free world,” Tokarczuk said, adding that the Polish government had warned about the risk presented by Russian aggression for years.

  • Face The Nation: Gottlieb, Blankfein, Esper

    Missed the Second half of the show? The latest on the baby formula shortage with Dr. Scott Gottlieb, GOP candidates make final pitch for Senate primary election, the war in Ukraine, inflation with Goldman Sachs’ Lloyd Blankfein, and Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper discusses January 6 committee.

  • Australian Sudden Infant Death Syndrome study 'provocative' but not a breakthrough

    A preliminary study out of Australia offers a tantalizing hint at what might cause SIDS, but doctors say more research is needed.

  • Steve Martin Played The Inventor Of The Whoopee Cushion On This Week's "SNL" With Selena Gomez

    Steve Martin should be on SNL every week, and I don't think I'm asking for too much.View Entire Post ›

  • Fetterman suffers stroke days ahead of Pennsylvania Senate primary

    Pennsylvania Lt. Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman on Sunday said he had suffered a stroke late last week but was on the way to “a full recovery.” “On Friday, I wasn’t feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out,” Fetterman said in a statement released from Penn Medicine Lancaster…

  • What the Jan. 6 Panel Wants to Learn From 5 GOP Lawmakers

    WASHINGTON — In deciding to take the highly unusual step of issuing subpoenas to five Republican members of Congress, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack concluded that trying to compel their testimony was important enough to justify an escalatory step involving their colleagues. All five of the Republicans subpoenaed Thursday have previously refused to appear voluntarily before the committee. The most prominent of them, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, is his party’s leader in

  • Support for abortion rights hits new high in NBC News poll

    More than 60 percent of Americans oppose the prospect of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade as support for abortion rights reaches a new record high, according to a new NBC News poll. The new poll released Sunday was conducted after the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion indicated that a majority of justices would…

  • ‘SNL’: Selena Gomez Talks ‘Only Murders’, Impersonates Miley Cyrus, Sings ‘Barney’ Song In Opening Monologue

    Selena Gomez tonight made her debut as host of Saturday Night Live, speaking in her opening monologue about the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which has her starring alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, and more. Gomez opened her monologue by noting that growing up, she’d watch the late-night show with her mother […]

  • Full Boston Celtics – Miami Heat 2022 NBA Eastern Conference finals schedule out

    Boston will be without homecourt advantage for the first time in the NBA's 2022 postseason.

  • A look at the midterms ahead of new primary votes

    ABC News political director Rick Klein breaks down the midterm map on "This Week."

  • Putin coup is underway and 'impossible to stop,' says Ukraine's military intelligence chief

    The process of overthrowing Russian President Vladimir Putin has started and can't be stopped, Ukraine's military intelligence chief told Sky News.

  • Ted Cruz Mocked Republicans Who Suck Up To Trump And People's Irony Meters Exploded

    The Texas Republican talked about GOP candidates having Trump tattooed on their rear ends and got some blunt reminders in response.