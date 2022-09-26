Fetterman Skewers Tucker’s Tattoo Diss

Yahoo Entertainment

On Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Sunday, Oliver opened the show by calling out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who recently made news for flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard without notifying authorities that they’d be arriving. Oliver believes DeSantis may have been inspired by Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson. “If this seems like a stunt made for Fox News, you are absolutely right,” Oliver said. “But it also may have been made by Fox News, because just two months ago Tucker Carlson did a segment pointing out the whiteness of Martha’s Vineyard, and he had this fun proposal.” Carlson had suggested sending hundreds of thousands of migrants to the small island. Oliver also addressed the accusations leveled against DeSantis and his people by the migrants, claiming they were lied to about what was awaiting them when they boarded the plane. The migrants, who are here legally having requested asylum, have filed a class action lawsuit against the governor. “This stunt was both grim and deeply cynical,” Oliver said, “especially given that the migrants were reportedly lured there with empty promises of jobs and housing, and even handed brochures listing government assistance that they were not eligible for.” Oliver also pointed out that none of the migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard, with taxpayer dollars, were in the state of Florida. All of them were in the state of Texas when they boarded the planes. “It seems this huge problem for his state, mass migration, is actually so little of a problem he had to borrow 50 migrants from a state halfway across the country,” Oliver said. “But still, you know what? Credit where it’s due. Nothing says I’m against illegal immigration and human trafficking quite like making fake documents to smuggle people across a border.”