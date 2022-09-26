Fetterman Skewers Tucker’s Tattoo Diss
PA Senate candidate John Fetterman deftly swatted away Tucker Carlson’s snide remarks about his tattoos.
PA Senate candidate John Fetterman deftly swatted away Tucker Carlson’s snide remarks about his tattoos.
ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:39 On 26 September, electricity was restored in Balakliia of Kharkiv Oblast, which was liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, followed by Izium being connected to the power supply.
According to election results, around two-thirds of people who voted in the Family Code referendum voted in favor of legalizing same-sex marraige.
Fetterman was in East Mount airy campaigning in front of a crowd of about 600 people.
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Dissent against mobilization hits the streets in Russia, Ian strengthens into Category 1 hurricane headed for Florida: 5 Things podcast
The clip previewed next weekend's NFL game between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Don Kalhle: Voting is important — no matter who you vote for — but losing graciously is fully half of what has made our nation great.
Biden's national security adviser said Putin has waved the "nuclear card" before, but the White House is taking his latest threats "deadly seriously."
The incident is under review and has many in the public defender's office calling for Judge Jeffrey Conen's removal from the reserve court.
The biggest chunk has bolstered the state's unemployment trust fund. Aid has also gone to businesses, hospitals, nonprofits, county fairs and more.
Fetterman's tattoos commemorate those who died violently when he was mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania.
California has two new laws taking effect that aim to cut down on the number of catalytic converters stolen from cars. One law requires recyclers to keep more detailed records about the highly sought after parts while the other limits the sale of catalytic converters to licensed dealers.
Proper sleep keeps your body healthy and your brain awake the next day. Try out these sleep essentials from Amazon to help maximize your sleep every night.
Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors ever. Most of the stocks in Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio have fallen by double-digit percentages year to date. Here's the worst Buffett pick to own right now, according to one Wall Street analyst.
India is pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system within months, worrying the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple who fear elevated costs and disruptions as the move requires hardware changes, according to two industry sources and government documents seen by Reuters. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive for self-reliance, India has over the years expanded the use of its regional navigation satellite system called NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation).
Grambling State football lost to Bethune-Cookman 36-19. The loss may mean the Tigers will be without the “G” next week when they play Prairie View.
On Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Sunday, Oliver opened the show by calling out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who recently made news for flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard without notifying authorities that they’d be arriving. Oliver believes DeSantis may have been inspired by Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson. “If this seems like a stunt made for Fox News, you are absolutely right,” Oliver said. “But it also may have been made by Fox News, because just two months ago Tucker Carlson did a segment pointing out the whiteness of Martha’s Vineyard, and he had this fun proposal.” Carlson had suggested sending hundreds of thousands of migrants to the small island. Oliver also addressed the accusations leveled against DeSantis and his people by the migrants, claiming they were lied to about what was awaiting them when they boarded the plane. The migrants, who are here legally having requested asylum, have filed a class action lawsuit against the governor. “This stunt was both grim and deeply cynical,” Oliver said, “especially given that the migrants were reportedly lured there with empty promises of jobs and housing, and even handed brochures listing government assistance that they were not eligible for.” Oliver also pointed out that none of the migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard, with taxpayer dollars, were in the state of Florida. All of them were in the state of Texas when they boarded the planes. “It seems this huge problem for his state, mass migration, is actually so little of a problem he had to borrow 50 migrants from a state halfway across the country,” Oliver said. “But still, you know what? Credit where it’s due. Nothing says I’m against illegal immigration and human trafficking quite like making fake documents to smuggle people across a border.”
"Finally, finally! Jeans that are stylish AND comfortable."
Check out the numbers behind Bellator 285, where Yoel Romero added to one of the most unique records in MMA.
At least two people were killed and multiple accidents were reported during the unsanctioned H20I car rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday night, local reports said.