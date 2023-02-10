Fetterman Still Being Monitored after ‘Feeling Light-Headed’; Doctors Rule Out New Stroke

Doctors continued monitoring Senator John Fetterman (D., Pa.) on Thursday but have ruled out the possibility that the senator suffered a new stroke after he was hospitalized a day earlier for light-headedness, according to a statement from his office.

“About an hour ago, Senator John Fetterman received the results of his MRI,” Fetterman’s office said in a statement on Thursday evening. “According to John’s doctors at The George Washington University Hospital, the results of the MRI, along with the results of all of the other tests the doctors ran, rule out a new stroke. He is being monitored with an EEG for signs of seizure — so far there are no signs of seizure, but he is still being monitored.”

Fetterman’s office said he began feeling light-headed toward the end of the Senate Democratic retreat on Wednesday.

“He left and called his staff, who picked him up and drove him to The George Washington University Hospital,” Fetterman’s office said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the senator is “in good spirits and talking with his staff and family.”

Fetterman experienced an ischemic stroke on May 13, 2022, just four days before he went on to win Pennsylvania’s Democratic primary. He later defeated Trump-backed Dr. Mehmet Oz in the general election despite suffering from lingering side effects of the stroke.

Ahead of the election, the major newspaper in Allegheny County, where Fetterman’s adopted hometown of Braddock is situated, endorsed Oz — in part due to Fetterman’s “lack of transparency” over his health.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote at the time: “Mr. Fetterman’s health — he suffered a serious stroke in May — is not the issue. His lack of transparency, however, in refusing to release his medical records is troubling. It suggests an impulse to conceal and a mistrust of the people. All candidates for a major elected office should release their medical records, as did Mr. Oz. If you want privacy, don’t run for public office.”

During the first and only debate between Oz and Fetterman, the Democrat at times seemed confused and struggled to answer some questions, despite relying on closed-captioning for what he has said are lingering auditory-processing issues.

Fetterman and his team have been accused of downplaying the severity of his medical problems. His wife, Gisele Fetterman, referred to the stroke as a “little hiccup” on the same day that Fetterman underwent surgery to have a pacemaker and defibrillator implanted, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

