Fetterman trolls Oz for New Jersey roots
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for Senate, campaigned on the fact that his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz is from New Jersey.
Financial disclosures show that Oz owns millions in stocks in Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet while Fetterman owns up to $15,000 in Verizon.
The End Citizens United PAC rolled out a $2 million ad buy in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, hitting Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz over his ties to New Jersey and special interests. The ad buy, which will run Aug. 2-13, will air on broadcast, cable,and streaming in the Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg media markets. The Hill…
The Oz-Fetterman duel for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat "might be an even fight" if Oz weren't so checked out about the race, Republicans gripe.
A wide expansion of mail-in voting in Pennsylvania survived a legal challenge on Tuesday before the state Supreme Court in a case brought by some of the same Republican state representatives who voted for the legislation nearly three years ago. Millions of state voters have chosen to cast ballots by mail in recent elections, although Democrats have used it in far greater numbers and the law fell out of favor with Republicans as former President Donald Trump attacked it during his losing 2020 reelection campaign. “We find no restriction in our Constitution on the General Assembly’s ability to create universal mail-in voting,” wrote Justice Christine Donohue in the majority opinion.
Should women count in our society? Or should they have no autonomy over their own bodies, their own lives, and the lives of their offspring?
Rep. Katie Porter and her 2022 rival, Scott Baugh, voiced sharply different views on tackling rising costs, abortion and same-sex marriage in NBC News interviews.
It’s been 17 years since the current version of Lollapalooza made its home in Chicago’s Grant Park. Though there are lovers and haters of the festival for a variety of reasons, the 2022 version went off mostly without any issues and definitely without the cloud that hung over it last year. On a bright note, it … The Best, the Mess and the Rest: Lollapalooza 2022 Read More » The post The Best, the Mess and the Rest: Lollapalooza 2022 appeared first on SPIN.
I no longer believe in the Republican Party’s policies on guns, civil rights and women's rights.
Newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Monday the Philippines has no plan to rejoin the International Criminal Court, a decision that supports his predecessor’s stance but rejects the wishes of human rights activists. Former President Rodrigo Duterte withdrew the Philippines from The Hague-based court in 2019 in a move rights activists said was an attempt to evade accountability and prevent an international probe into thousands of killings in his campaign against illegal drugs. “The Philippines has no intention of rejoining the ICC,” Marcos Jr. said in response to a question at a news conference.
The son of Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell stole the hearts of many at training camp
Jalen Hurts on what the Philadelphia Eagles offense needs to be considered elite around the NFL
Kansas on Tuesday was holding the nation's first test of voter feelings about the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people throughout the state deciding whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution is being closely watched as a barometer of liberal and moderate voters' anger over the June ruling overturning the nationwide right to abortion. Supporters of the measure wouldn't say before the vote whether they intend to pursue a ban if it passes, but they've spent decades pushing for new restrictions on a nearly annual basis and many other states in the Midwest and South have banned abortion in recent weeks.
The controversy that has defined LIV Golf was only magnified at Trump National, where Henrik Stenson’s decision to join the Saudi-backed breakaway tour paid immediate dividends
The approval rating of the Supreme Court dropped to 13 percent among Democrats, its lowest yet, according to a new poll that was conducted after the high court’s latest term ended. The Gallup poll released on Tuesday found that while Democrats’ view of the Supreme Court dropped from 36 percent when Americans were last polled…
A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly driving 161 mph on I-93 in New Hampshire.
A man caught a hungry bear helping itself to a meal inside his Connecticut home.
Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces are cleaning up at LIV events.
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has joined the new ownership group of the Denver Broncos.
Whoopi Goldberg paid tribute on The View to the late Star Trek pioneer and fellow Trekkie, Nichelle Nichols, who died on July 31. Nichols was a groundbreaking actor in the science fiction genre who inspired the ABC talk show host in her own journey to space. “A trailblazer, a heroine, and an extraordinary woman—someone who inspired millions […]
Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer, who attended the golf event for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league at Trump's golf course in Bedminster, NJ, shares some of his key takeaways from the day.