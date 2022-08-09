Fetty Wap Bail Denied After Allegedly Threatening To Kill Someone Over FaceTime

The FBI has taken Fetty Wap into custody, and the arrest is related to an alleged threat the rapper sent by way of an iphone app.

Fetty Wap, born Willie Maxwell, was arrested in his home state of New Jersey on Monday, according to TMZ.

This arrest was related to an alleged threat made during a FaceTime call in late 2021.

Authorities say that Fetty Wap allegedly threatened a man referred to as “John Doe,” in December telling him, “Imma kill you and everybody you with,” ABC7NY reports.

The threat was an alleged response to the individual, calling the rapper a “rat.”

“According to John Doe, the FaceTime call occurred on December 11, 2021, and in the call the defendant possessed a gun, threatened to kill him, and called an individual a ‘rat,’ despite the fact that this was a direct violation of both state law and the conditions of his release,” FBI special agent Derek Wonderland said in an affidavit, according to ABC7NY.

“The defendant then says to John Doe ‘Imma kill you and everybody you with,’ which he then repeats one more time,” the statement continues. “The defendant then continues to threaten John Doe, saying ‘I’m gonna kill you,’ a threat which he repeats several more times throughout the video call.”

While on the FaceTime call, Fetty Wap also allegedly brandished a gun, adding an additional layer to the threat.

While no in-person violence occurred, prosecutors say that this alleged, virtual threat violated the terms of the “Trap Queen” rapper’s pre-trial release, as he was recently caught up in some other legal issues.

This past October Fetty was arrested on federal drug charges related to him allegedly conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl, as Blavity previously reported. The rapper pleaded not guilty and was released on $500,000 bond.

However, the conditions of his release required Fetty Wap to refrain from possessing any weapons or violating any laws, according to the Los Angeles Times, and prosecutors say that the FaceTime call in question, which was recorded, proves that he broke his parole.

As a result, U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke revoked Fetty Wap’s bond and sent him back to jail to await trial, according to ABC7NY.