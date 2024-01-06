Fetus found in Dodge City, Kansas pond; police asking for public’s help in the case

A baby fetus was found in a Dodge City pond on Friday afternoon, police said.

Officers believe the fetus was between 22 to 24 weeks.

They are asking for the public’s help to get more details about what happened.

“The officers are currently searching the area for witnesses or camera footage,” the police department said in a Facebook post Friday night. “If you saw anything suspicious or have cameras in the area, please reach out to the Dodge City Police Department at 620-227-4646, submit a tip through TIP411 (847411), or send a message via our Facebook page or website at www.dodgecitypd.org.”

Police were called at 4:36 p.m. Friday about a baby in a pond near University Drive and Hillpoint Way, which is on the east side of the city in a higher-end housing development with ponds.

The child was deceased.