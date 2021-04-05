Fetus found at door of hospital emergency room, South Carolina coroner says

Simone Jasper
·1 min read

A fetus was found at the door of a hospital emergency room, leading to an investigation in South Carolina, officials said.

Workers made the discovery on Saturday morning outside Pelham Medical Center in Greer, the Upstate city’s police department wrote on Facebook.

Officials said the driver of a four-door car with tinted windows placed a bag at the hospital door just after midnight Saturday.

The Greer Police Department responded to the Pelham Medical Center at 12:36 AM this morning after receiving a call about...

Posted by Greer Police Department on Saturday, April 3, 2021

“Hospital staff located the bag and found a deceased fetus inside,” the Greer Police Department said.

In South Carolina, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act — also called Daniel’s Law — allows a person to legally leave an unharmed baby at a designated location such as a hospital.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said this case falls “outside the parameters of Daniel’s Law” and that officials are trying to figure out what happened to the fetus, WSPA reported over the weekend.

Daniel’s Law “refers to a live baby and should involve some interaction regarding the health of the baby and what happened,” Clevenger told McClatchy News in an email. “We are also concerned about the health of the mother.”

As of Saturday, officials said the baby’s relatives hadn’t been found.

Greer police urge anyone with information to email Sgt. Chris Forrester at cforrester@cityofgreer.org or call 864-416-6618.

