Fetus found near trash can in South El Monte park, sparking homicide investigation

Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a fetus was found early Friday near a trash can in South El Monte.

The discovery was reported about 8 a.m. in the Whittier Narrows Recreation Area, according to media reports and a Sheriff's Department statement.

KABC and KNX reported that the body was that of a fetus about six or seven months along, with the umbilical cord still attached. The Sheriff’s Department has not released information on the possible time and cause of death.

Authorities are searching for the mother.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact the department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or http://lacrimestoppers.org.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.