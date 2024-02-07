Fetus remains mysteriously washes ashore on Miami Beach. Cops are looking for answers

A beachgoer stumbled upon a distressing find Tuesday afternoon on Miami Beach — a human fetus, police said.

“It is a very unique case,” Miami Beach police spokesperson Christopher Bess said.

Around 1:05 p.m., the unidentified beachgoer discovered human remains in the 7600 block of the beach.

Miami Beach Ocean Rescue was the first to investigate and promptly called police, Bess said.

“The remains appeared to be a fetus that washed ashore,” he said.

Investigators are waiting on the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s report to begin their inquiry into how the fetus found its way ashore.

Bess says the report may contain the fetus’ age and cause of death.

“There’s still a lot of unknowns,” he said.