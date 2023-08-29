Fetus-Stealing Anti-Abortion Activist Is Found Guilty of Blockading D.C. Clinic



Anti-abortion activists Lauren Handy, front, with Terrisa Bukovinac, from left, Jonathan Darnell, and Randall Terry, speak during a news conference in Washington, Tuesday, April 5, 2022.Photo: Associated Press (AP)

On Tuesday, a jury found anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy and four others guilty of violating federal law for blockading a Washington, D.C., abortion clinic in 2020.

The defendants—Handy, Heather Idoni, William Goodman, John Hinshaw and Herb Geraghty—were found guilty of two felony counts each for conspiracy against rights and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, a federal law passed in the walk of anti-abortion violence. The jury deliberated for a day and a half before issuing its verdict, per WUSA9. They face up to 11 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $350,000 at sentencing. A second group of defendants faces trial next month.

In his wild closing arguments, Handy’s lawyer Martin Cannon, senior counsel with the Thomas More Society, walked right up to the line of the vigilante defense the judge had barred. “In Lauren’s mind, any person who she can convince not to go into that clinic is a person whose baby is not going to be born alive and left to die,” he said. Cannon also argued the group was doing “conventional sit-in kind of stuff—just like Martin Luther King has a federal holiday for—that doesn’t necessarily break FACE.”

This is good news today, but you can absolutely bet that the defendants will be appealing this case all the way up to the Supreme Court. Anti-abortion activists want to overturn the FACE Act, along with other precedents that provide the bare minimum amount of protection for abortion seekers traveling to clinics in states where the procedure is still legal. The anti-abortion Becket Fund has already asked the Supreme Court to hear a case that could declare “buffer zones” outside abortion clinics unconstitutional. I really don’t want to find out what Sam Alito thinks of these precedents.

