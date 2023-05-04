Feud between parents ends with mom shooting woman outside school, Michigan officials say

An ongoing feud between parents ended with a Michigan mom shooting a woman outside of a school, officials say.

Chandre Cole-Weekly, a 27-year-old Flint woman, was picking her child up from school on May 1, at the International Academy of Flint, when another parent drove up alongside her vehicle and confronted her, according to a May 3 release from the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cole-Weekly and the woman had been feuding since January “over allegations of a potential criminal matter,” the release said.

The woman approached the passenger side of Cole-Weekly’s vehicle and threw an “unknown liquid,” officials said.

Surveillance video captured the moment Cole-Weekly opened fire on the woman, the passenger side window breaking as the victim flees back into her vehicle and drives away, the release said.

Police arrested Cole-Weekly outside the school and found the injured woman in the parking lot of a nearby business, officials said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Cole-Weekly is charged with three felonies, including assault with intent to murder.

