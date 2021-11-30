Feud between tenants in Brooklyn SRO may have sparked shooting death of 60-year-old victim: NYPD

A 60-year-old man fatally shot in his Brooklyn home had been at odds with another resident in the SRO where they lived, police said.

Brian Thompson was shot in the torso just after 5:20 p.m. Sunday at the building on Halsey St. near Ralph Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Medics rushed Thompson to Interfaith Medical Center but he could not be saved.

“I am sick, sick, sick to my stomach,” said the landlord, Grace Lewis. “In my 88 years I’ve never experienced anything like this.”

Detectives are focused on a man who lives in another room at the SRO. That man and Thompson had been feuding, cops said.

Cops have made no arrests.

Lewis said she didn’t realize what happened until her grandson told her.

“He said, ‘Look, Brian lying outside on the ground up there,” Lewis recalled. “I don’t know how I didn’t end up in the hospital.”