Feud at the core of Lyle stabbing last week

Nov. 21—A stabbing late last week in Lyle and subsequent arrests of an 18-year-old and 14-year-old is at the heart of a feud between different groups according to court documents.

Carsen Brian Dolan, 18, and the unidentified 14 were arrested following the incident, which was also captured on video. Dolan is facing two felony counts of aiding and abetting second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one felony of second degree riot armed with a dangerous weapon.

He is currently being held at the Jail and Justice Center with a $100,000 bond.

According to the court complaint, Mower County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Fourth Street in Lyle for a report of two people stabbed. The reporting party indicated that multiple suspects had fled the scene.

When a deputy responded, EMS was attending the victims — one a female who had been stabbed in the elbow and the other a male who had been stabbed in the abdomen.

Prior to the incident, messages had been sent back and forth between the two feuding groups including several violent threats.

During the fight at the residence, one of the juveniles walked up to the female victim and started swinging before being pulled off by the male victim who was then stabbed by the juvenile.

The rest of the attacking party then allegedly turned on the male victim. Both Dolan and the 14-year-old fled to a neighboring house while the rest fled in a vehicle.

When questioned, the male victim said he wasn't sure who stabbed him, but he thought it was either Dolan or the juvenile who commenced the attack.

Video obtained of the attack shows Dolan assaulting the male victim, according to the complaint, while the female victim is heard saying, "he stabbed me."

When questioned by detectives, Dolan admitted that there had been a "beef" between the two groups and that the juvenile who supposedly committed the actual stabbing had come down from Austin.

According to the complaint, Dolan denied having a knife and that there had been no talk of a knife prior to the attack. He also said that he was uninvolved in the fight and that he went along to ensure the 14-year-old did not get hurt.

When the 14-year-old was questioned, along with his father, he admitted being in a feud with the male victim and that he had come to Lyle with the others looking for the fight.

However, he also said that he was the one punching the male victim, but, when confronted with the video, he admitted it was Dolan who fought the male victim and that he was covering for Dolan.

The 14-year-old was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Dolan's next appearance in Mower County District Court will be on Dec. 1.