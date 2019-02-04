Feuding UK politicians seek elusive unity as Brexit looms

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at Downing Street, London, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. May's Brexit strategy took another blow Sunday when Nissan canceled plans to make its new SUV in northern England amid continued uncertainty over the country's future relations with the European Union. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — With Brexit just seven weeks away, Britain's ruling Conservative Party was negotiating with itself Monday in an attempt to rework Britain's divorce deal with the European Union.

Meanwhile, pro-EU and pro-Brexit politicians traded allegations about whether Nissan's decision not to build a new SUV in northern England was the latest sign of Brexit-induced economic damage.

Prime Minister Theresa May was gathering pro-Brexit and pro-EU Conservative lawmakers into an "alternative arrangements working group" seeking to break Britain's Brexit deadlock.

The group is holding three days of meetings with ministers and civil servants to investigate possible changes to the divorce deal rejected by Parliament last month.

The changes center on replacing a measure known as the backstop, designed to keep an open border between the United Kingdom's Northern Ireland and EU member state Ireland.

The EU insists the withdrawal agreement can't be renegotiated.

Britain is due to leave the bloc on March 29, and the government doesn't have an approved agreement on the rules, conditions and terms that will replace the 45 years of frictionless trade that came with being an EU member.

Over the weekend, Japan's Nissan said it had decided not to build the X-Trail model at its existing U.K. plant in Sunderland, England, canceling plans announced two years ago after May's government made undisclosed concessions designed to ensure the carmaker's ability to compete after Brexit.

The company said it instead plans to consolidate production of the next generation X-Trail at its plant in Kyushu, Japan, where the model is currently produced.

The company said it had made the decision "for business reasons," but added that "the continued uncertainty around the U.K.'s future relationship with the EU is not helping companies like ours to plan for the future."