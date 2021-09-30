Few Americans Pay the Estate Tax – and the Number Has Been Shrinking

Michael Rainey
·3 min read

Democrats want wealthy households to pay more taxes to help fund their effort to expand the social safety net, and one proposal in Congress calls for lowering the threshold for the estate tax to $5 million.

That prompted CNBC’s Greg Iacurci to take a look at how many Americans currently pay the estate tax. And the answer is: very few.

According to IRS data reviewed by Iacurci, just 0.2% of U.S. adults who died between 2011 to 2016 paid the estate tax. That’s well below the historical norm of 1% to 2%.

The falling rate is due in large part to the increase in the threshold for the estate tax. Twenty years ago, the threshold was $1 million, rising to $3.5 million in 2009 and then to $5 million in 2010. In 2017, Republicans more than doubled the threshold to the current levels of $11.7 million for single people and $23.4 million for couples. Above those levels of wealth, the estate tax of 40% applies.

In raw numbers, just 2,570 returns owed estate tax in 2019, Iacurci reports. The money owed was substantial, though, totaling $13.2 billion.

According to the Joint Committee on Taxation, the Democratic plan to lower the estate tax threshold to $5 million won’t significantly increase the percentage of people who owe the tax, bumping the share up to 0.3% or 0.4%, but it will raise a lot of money, bringing in about $52 billion over the next five years.

Mind the GRAT: A new report from ProPublica highlights a method some ultrawealthy households use to avoid paying estate taxes altogether.

“The estate tax can be easily avoided by exploiting a loophole unwittingly created by Congress three decades ago,” ProPublica’s researchers write. “By using special trusts, a rarefied group of Americans has taken advantage of this loophole, reducing government revenues and fueling inequality.”

The special trusts are called grantor retained annuity trusts, or GRATs, and they’ve been used by more than half of the country’s 100 wealthiest individuals, ProPublica reports.

Here’s how they work: “A typical GRAT entails putting assets, like stocks, in a trust that ultimately benefits a person’s heirs. The trust pays back an amount equal to what the trust’s creator put in plus a modest amount of interest. But any gains on the investments above that amount flow to the heirs free of gift or estate taxes.”

The GRAT structure has helped the likes of Michael Bloomberg, Oprah Winfrey and Charles Koch ensure that their families and in some cases friends receive millions from their estates, tax-free.

“I don’t blame the taxpayers who are doing it,” Daniel Hemel, a professor at the University of Chicago Law School, told ProPublica. “Congress has virtually invited them to do it. I blame Congress for creating the monster and then failing to stop the monster once it became clear how much of the tax base the GRAT monster would eat up.”

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • LIVE ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 12, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Ventures Incorporated Limited Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2021) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.Class Period: December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 12, 2021No obligation or cost to you.Learn more about your recoverable losses in LIVE:https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/live-ventures-incorporated-lo

  • ManningCast Settles in at 1.9 Million Viewers as Alt-MNF Hits Stride

    As much as Sports Twitter® has been over the moon about the ManningCast, the amplified social media chatter didn’t translate to another bout of explosive growth for the alternative Monday Night Football feed. According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, the latest installment of the Peyton and Eli Show averaged 1.89 million viewers, which marked a slight 2% […]

  • This Back-Door Retirement Strategy Goes Away Jan. 1 – Did You Even Know About It?

    Americans who are using this "backdoor Roth" tax strategy may be out of luck as the House Ways and Means Committee legislative tax proposals would prohibit some of its uses. The provision is part of...

  • Opinion | Trump Fixed One Racially Unfair Tax Policy. Now the Democrats Want to Bring it Back.

    It’s time for blue-state Democrats to recognize that when it comes to systemic racism, property taxes are a big part of the problem.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Taking child tax credit payments might be a mistake — you have days to fix it

    Some families would be better off waiting to receive their stimulus until next year.

  • To Build Back Better, Tax Ultra-Wealthy Families Like Ours

    After a summer of speculation, the contours of the deal needed to pass President Joe Biden’s popular “Build Back Better” agenda are becoming clear. Fortunately, there is an economically sound, overwhelmingly popular path that the President is endorsing: requiring ultra-wealthy families like ours to pay more in taxes. Doing so would mean reforming a tax code that allows the wealthiest to build and maintain fortunes without paying their share in taxes.

  • Family Business Survival Strategies in an Era of Sweeping Tax Reform

    Changes to our nation’s income taxes, capital gains taxes and estate taxes – whether already passed or still in the proposal stage – pose massive challenges for family farms and other family businesses. In such an era, it’s good to know you still have tools at your disposal to protect your interests, or even your way of life.

  • EU set to remove Seychelles from tax haven blacklist - documents

    European Union finance ministers are set to remove the Seychelles, Dominica and Anguilla from the bloc's blacklist of tax havens next week, documents seen by Reuters indicate, while Panama has failed in its request to be delisted. The list was established in 2017 to counter widespread tax evasion and tax avoidance, and has been updated periodically to remove or add jurisdictions depending on their tax reforms. EU tax experts have recommended the delisting of the Caribbean island of Dominica, the British Caribbean territory of Anguilla and the Seychelles, mostly because they have committed to undergo a supplementary review of their tax systems with the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, the leading international body on tax evasion, the documents show.

  • Tax Planning Opportunities You Might Not Be Aware Of

    To save on taxes over all your years, not just right now, try these four different strategies.

  • Stimulus News: Child Tax Credit Payment Dates, Opt-Out Deadlines and Tax Implications

    Child Tax Credit payments for September went out -- but with some hiccups. Between missing and late checks to shorted money, parents are frustrated. Part of the problem is the latest portal update...

  • All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

    Some retirees are surprised to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply...

  • Some CLE homeowners worry new property appraisals will force them to move

    The county is in the process of sending new property value appraisals in the mail to nearly 490,000 Cuyahoga County homeowners and business owners.