Few answers as police continue to investigate triple murder at Grantville gun range

Neighbors and police are still trying to figure out what happened after a family of three was murdered inside their Grantville gun range.

Now — 48 hours later — the search continues for the killer.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins went back to the Lock, Stock and Barrel gun range where the business remains closed and under tight surveillance.

Officers haven’t left the scene since Friday. They’re looking for clues and talking to people who may have information.

Investigators have no video and no witnesses after a robbery turned deadly.

Police say Richard Hawk, his wife Evelyn and their teenage grandson Luke were found shot Friday afternoon.

Officers say the suspect or suspects stole at least 40 guns from the business and the store’s surveillance cameras before taking off.

Rawlins spoke to the victim’s son, who is also the Coweta County coroner, over the phone Saturday afternoon and, sadly, he was the one who discovered the horrific crime scene.

It’s been a long two days for a community grieving and praying for answers.

“It’s not like a place that stands out, so some criminal had to have been looking for it, I would think. The police will hopefully get to the bottom of it,” neighbor Marion Cieslik said.

A $15,000 reward is being offered to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest in this case.

