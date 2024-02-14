Here are a few bills Story County residents should watch in the 2024 Legislative Session

The Iowa State Capitol stands during the legislature's first day of session Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Des Moines.

Funnel week is in full swing.

The Iowa Legislature is in the midst of its 2024 session. By this spring, bills with approval from the House and Senate will be sent to the Governor to sign into law.

Bills must make it out of the House or Senate committee to remain alive. The deadline is Friday, Feb. 16 and bills that do not make it through their chamber will be "dead."

Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, spoke with the Ames Tribune about some of the significant bills in this year's session. She highlighted bills concerning education, gender identity and health care for Ames residents to watch as the session progresses.

Here's a closer look at the proposed laws making their way through state legislatures, including an overhaul of special education services, gender identity regulations, and pregnancy language.

The interior of the Iowa State Capitol during the first session of the year Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Governor's AEA bill alive in Senate, at standstill in House

Governor Kim Reynold's has proposed legislation to overhaul how Iowa public school districts receive special education services.

The governor’s proposal would give all school districts in Iowa the choice to continue contracting with their local Area Education Agencies (AEAs) for special education and other services or discontinue their contract to seek an alternative provider in the private sector.

The agencies would also fall under the jurisdiction of the state’s Department of Education, giving the governor broad authority.

The bills for Reynold's proposal are filed under House Study Bill 542 in the House and Senate Study Bill 3073 in the Senate. Though the Senate's bill has passed to committee and will be alive until the second funnel in Marc h, the bill was tabled in House subcommittee.

"The House has said, no, we're not going to accept that, but that doesn't mean the whole issue is dead," Wessel-Kroeschell said. "When the bill comes over from the Senate, I suspect House members will have an idea of how they would like to amend that, and that is in our education committee."

Reynolds announced her intention to change how Area Education Agencies operate, offer services and receive funding during her Condition of the State address in early January. Though not on the House's education committee, Wessel-Kroeschell said there is talk the House has an agenda for AEAs that do not support the governor's, which leans more towards private and state-led efforts.

"The AEAs do a lot of consulting on special education; hearing, speech, eyes, a lot of things for individuals with disabilities and learning disabilities," Wessel-Kroeschell said. "The governor was pretty much going to gut that."

Wessel-Kroeschell said the budget bill should interest Ames residents. The legislature will typically start working on the budget after the second funnel. Wessel-Kroeschell said tuition rates at the state's public universities have been rising quickly.

"Over the last few years we have done an abysmal job of funding our higher education," Wessel-Kroeschell said. "I think that's critical for anybody living in Ames because the university is such an economic engine for the whole state but certainly for Ames."

More: Pivot Bio, Iowa State collaborate for new, $14 million ag research and education facility

Gender identity bill makes its way through the House

Although a bill removing gender identity from the Iowa Civil Rights Act died in a House subcommittee at the end of January, the governor has proposed another gender bill.

Originally introduced as House Study Bill 649 before being renumbered House File 2839, the bill would put a legal definition on "sex," "woman" and "man," and require new birth certificates for transgender Iowans to include the sex assigned at birth and current identity.

The bill's original language would also require sex assigned at birth and current identity driver's licenses. During the committee, Republicans amended the bill to remove the language requiring transgender Iowans to get a new marking on their driver's license.

Since the bill has advanced the bill through subcommittee and the House Education Committee, it now heads to a full vote in the House.

Hundreds of people gathered in the capitol rotunda on Monday, Feb. 12 to protest the bill's "erasure" of LGBTQ Iowans.

Wessel-Kroeschell was the floor manager for adding gender identity and sexual orientation to the state's civil rights law in 2007. Though she was happy the bill to remove gender identity died, she said the proposed gender identification bill would be damaging.

"There is absolutely no excuse for forcing anybody to publicize their private medical records and decisions," Wessel-Kroeschell said. "To me, it's just ethically wrong to have this bill out there."

The representative thinks a gender identification bill would impact the state's workforce. Iowa already has a workforce shortage, Wessel-Kroeschell said, and if the state is not welcoming to everyone, people and their families will not want to stay and work here.

"We need workers in Iowa," Wessel-Kroeschell said. "We need people to actually move into the state to make up for our workforce shortage, and we have to consider that every time a bill is proposed that we don't make any group feel unwelcome here."

More: It's time to budget. Here's what Ames is considering as it looks toward the new fiscal year

Code language for 'pregnancy' may change

In addition to increasing jail time for a nonconsensual end of a pregnancy, a bill currently in the House committee would change the language from pregnancy to "unborn person" in state code.

House Study Bill 621 would mean a person who causes the nonconsensual end of a pregnancy could serve a life sentence with no possibility of parole. The current law limits the maximum sentence to 25 years.

Wessel-Kroeschell said she is unaware of a rise in nonconsensual end to pregnancies, though she does understand why House Republicans want to change the state code language to "unborn child."

"It kind of takes women out of the whole picture, because women lose their pregnancies," Wessel-Kroeschell said.

Seeing the language "unborn child" in state code means personhood, Wessel-Kroeschell said. That language could potentially eliminate any birth control that's hormone-based or intrauterine devices because they are considered to "interrupt" a pregnancy.

Additionally, Wessel-Kroeschell said, infertility treatments would be greatly reduced because of the bill's language. In Vitro fertilization treatment − which is when the egg and sperm are combined outside the body − a couple can decide how to proceed with their frozen embryos once they have completed their family. They frequently choose to do nothing. That decision would be illegal under the language in House Study Bill 621.

"I think 'pregnancy' is appropriate and works well in terms of protecting both women and their families," Wessel-Kroeschell said. "When you look at code, one word can make a huge difference, so you have to be really careful when you're doing that."

More: Ames council considers rec center, a 4th fire station and an animal shelter in 5-year plan

What is the remaining schedule for this year's session?

Two important funnel deadlines are approaching, which will help gauge whether bills have a chance of passing the legislative session.

The first funnel deadline is Friday, Feb. 16. A bill must make it through a full committee in the chamber where it was introduced, meaning a House bill must make it through the House to remain viable.

The second funnel deadline is March 15. To survive, a bill must pass a full committee in the opposite chamber.

Lawmakers hope to wrap the legislative sessions around April 16, the 100th calendar day of the session, though they often last longer.

Celia Brocker is a government, crime, political and education reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached at CBrocker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Bills Story County residents should watch in the Legislative Session