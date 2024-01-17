With a few caveats, planners give a nod to two 13-story apartment towers in Gardens

Efforts to bring more housing to what Palm Beach Gardens is calling its transit district have now taken another step forward.

The city's planning board gave the green light on Tuesday, Jan. 9 for a project that includes two 13-story buildings with a total of 620 apartments. The project is backed by West Palm Beach-based developer The Richman Group and longtime Palm Beach County developer Dan Catalfumo.

The two buildings, dubbed Building 13 and Building 14 by developers, would bring the total number of apartment buildings at the enclave to three. The third building is an eight-story apartment building with 396 residences under construction on 3 acres that the Richman Group bought from Catalfumo in 2022 for $20 million.

Rendering of a 13-story apartment project that could rise at PGA Station, as approved earlier this month by the Palm Beach Gardens planning board.

Crews would demolish an existing office building at 3701 Catalfumo Way South and build one of the towers in its place.

It is the only building under construction at the site for now. Crews are expected to build an eight-story office building, PGA Tower, at the complex as well, but construction has not yet begun.

The developer would offer 62 of the residences — 10% of the total apartments — at more affordable workforce housing prices, as required by the city.

Building 13 would be built first. It would rise along RCA Center Drive with 13 studios and 133 one-bedroom, 136 two-bedroom and 20 three-bedroom apartments. Building 14 would be constructed next, on RCA Boulevard with 32 studios and 139 one-bedroom, 123 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom apartments.

This is the first of three apartment buildings rising in what the city is calling its transit district. The eight-story apartment building sits on 3 acres at PGA Station.

A seven-level parking garage would be built attached to each building, with 480 parking spots in Building 13’s garage and 500 spaces in Building 14’s garage. The parking structures would include electric vehicle charging stations to serve 14 cars each.

The towers would feature covered walkways and trellis overhangs outside at the ground level. Both would have a gym, game room and work area on the eighth floor. Both buildings also would have pools and recreation areas: two pickleball courts and a running track at Building 13 and a bocce ball court at Building 14.

If the council approves the project, the developer anticipates paying more than $50,000 to the Palm Beach County School District because of the impact new families are projected to have on crowding at local high schools.

PGA Station is at the heart of the city’s new transit-oriented development district (TOD), where local officials hope to lure residents and businesses to add to the city’s economic growth.

A view of the first of three apartment buildings at PGA Station from January 2022.

The site is adjacent to where city officials want a Tri-Rail station to land. The railway’s northernmost point is now in Mangonia Park and there are no official plans to expand northward, according to a Tri-Rail spokesperson.

While the city's planning board praised the project for its potential to bring residents to the area, some were concerned about the scope of the project.

Officials estimate the new apartments would add more than 1,000 daily trips to the flow of nearby traffic.

And planning board member Christopher Oftedal asked the developer to make the property more people-friendly and walkable.

Rendering of a 13-story apartment project that could rise at PGA Station, as approved on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, by the Palm Beach Gardens planning board.

“Here, (residents) would really just be walking through parking lots,” Oftedal said. “I would encourage our team as we move forward with PGA Station to incorporate (walking trails) more. Right now, it’s very sterile and it doesn’t excite me.”

Crews would install sidewalks around the perimeters of the buildings and enhance the nearby landscaping along them, said George Missimer with Cotleur & Hearing, the agent for the project.

City planning manager Samantha Morrone noted that residents will be able to walk around the lake at PGA Station and a park could be added nearby in the future.

“It just seems cold,” said planning board member Elana Cooper. “It’s pretty, but I’d expect something like this in downtown Boca Raton or Fort Lauderdale. But I understand it’s a part of the TOD.”

Planning board member Randolph Hansen agreed that it is a high-density project, but said he likes the architecture and details.

“The project is well done and I think it’s a great addition to the TOD and getting the density that we are looking for,” Hansen said. “It will start to make things happen and make it work.”

The Palm Beach Gardens Planning and Zoning Board voted unanimously to recommend the apartments’ approval.

The City Council is expected to consider the proposal at an upcoming meeting, but an exact date has not yet been announced.

Maya Washburn covers northern Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida-Network. Reach her at mwashburn@pbpost.com. Support local journalism: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Plans for two apartment towers in Palm Beach Gardens move forward