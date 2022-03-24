'In a few days, everything changed': A photojournalist documents life on the frontline in Ukraine

Photojournalist Fabio Bucciarelli has been covering conflict zones since 2009, and has been on the ground in Ukraine since Russian forces began invading last month. He spoke with Yahoo News from Kyiv on Zoom about what, in his experience, he finds unusual about covering this conflict, what he has witnessed civilians suffer through, and why it's important to document these atrocities, however hard it may be.

FABIO BUCCIARELLI: This is one of important difference between this conflict and other conflicts that I've been covering in the last year. In a few days, everything changed. You know, on 27 of February, three days after invasion start, already the life of the people changed.

Kyiv looks like totally conflict zone. There are barricades everywhere, checkpoint everywhere. So a month, two months ago or like a normal city, you know, with tourists and bars and everything open. But the life of the people change in nothing.

So this is shocking. And this also helped me to reflect how fragile is our reality and our lives. Because this can happen to everybody, in Italy, or US or whatever.

And the people start to get used to the war. This is the more-- the most difficult part for them. The most of them, even the war inside their country, is trying to get used of the idea that their normal life will not come back again.

When Russian artillery start arriving in Irpin and they got Bucha-- that is a town out of Irpin-- and also Hostomel, they try to get closer to Kyiv on the west side. And a lot, thousands of civilians start leaving their homes. So they had, for getting out of Irpin, they have to cross the destroyed bridge.

So this is the frame. It's the reality of war, you know? And this is the most poignant, painful side of the war. Because these women, men, children have nothing to say about all these.

I was working Irpin since a couple of days already. I decided to get in to cover this incredible thing. Because shelling mortars and civilians that are escaping from conflict is something that unbelievable. It's total against human being.

So I got the picture and was incredible that you had to see the body under blankets with this trolley up, but the body's down, you know? In that moment, the family, a mother with this two children and the man were-- died after the mortar shelling in that place.

So they were basically escaping with their dreams, with dreams of getting out of the conflict zone, dreams of new life. And that same moment, they-- the dreams have been killed. But the trolley is still up with full of dreams, you know?

And this is one of the most important duty of our job, try to bring evidence of exactly of these things. So this was the reason I went there to cover this stuff. Because shelling on civilians, it's not military target at all, even though-- but shelling civilians that are escaping for the same shelling looks like-- really?

But it's not the first time that images have been used for this kind of purpose, to try to show in what happened against the human crimes and the against human being. I think that one of the two or three most important things that you record-- basically, you get evidence to not forget. And the idea would be to not to do again this kind of stuff.

I had a daughter from five months ago, so. And I spent a month here on the field now. So I ask myself, what is the real reason that pushed me to do this kind of stuff? And I feel more responsibilities also to show the realities.

I think that when you see and when you live and when you photograph these realities, the camera works like a filter between you and what is going on. And you feel all the feeling of the power of the images after a while.

The first years I was trying to find the answer, what is going on? How is it possible that this is the reality-- again, total human being. And after that, you get basically crazy because there is no answer. That's a human being. And so you try to accept this reality. It start to become part of you.