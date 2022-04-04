Few details amid speculation of Gateway Pundit writer Jordan Conradson arrest

Breaking news

Officials were unable to confirm social media speculation that the local correspondent for a conservative website, Jordan Conradson, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

Phoenix police could not confirm the Conradson arrested was indeed the Conradson affiliated with the website, telling The Republic they do not have employer information for the man arrested. The connection was initially made on the Twitter account Arizona Right Wing Watch. Officials also have little information on what led to the arrest.

Gateway Pundit is described by PolitiFact as a conservative website, with a high number of false claims posted.

A man named Jordan Conradson is listed on the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office website and was arrested Sunday on one count of assault and one count on criminal damage.

Conradson was booked on misdemeanors, Phoenix police spokesperson Philip Krynsky said.

There were no files on his arrest on the court's system as of 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to Scott Davis, spokesperson for the Maricopa County Justice Courts, and Clara Colmenero, spokesperson for the Judicial Branch of Arizona in Maricopa County.

Gateway Pundit's Conradson has not posted on Twitter since April 2.

