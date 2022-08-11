Police find body near Charlotte apartment complex; investigation underway
Police are at the scene of a homicide in northwest Charlotte on Thursday afternoon.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives were investigating a death in the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard, CMPD posted on Twitter at 3 p.m. That is an apartment complex near Burbank Drive.
Police have released no details about the death, including the victim’s name, how the person died and if officers are searching for a suspect.
According to a Charlotte Observer database, there have been at least 74 homicides in the city this year.
This is a developing story.
Homicide Investigation in the Metro Division https://t.co/IANgv6YMkY
— CMPD News (@CMPD) August 11, 2022