Few details available in officer-involved shooting that injured suspect Thursday in Willmar

Dec. 17—Editor's note: This article has been updated with more information about the investigation.

WILLMAR — Little has been released about an incident in which a suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening at an apartment building on the southwest side of Willmar.

According to Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt, his department is waiting on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety to finalize a news release for his approval.

Felt wrote in an email that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called following the incident and agents are investigating the shooting.

"The suspect received minor injuries and was taken into custody, treated and released from the hospital and is currently in the Kandiyohi County Jail with pending charges," Felt wrote.

According to Felt, the suspect produced a weapon, though he was not specific about what type of weapon, and no officers were injured.

The BCA has retained body camera footage as part of their investigation into the incident, according to Felt.

"The discharge of a firearm by an officer makes (body-worn camera) data public. However because it's an active investigation, there's an unknown timeframe before the BCA would likely allow its release," Felt wrote.

The details of why the police were originally called to the area and a more detailed narrative of events have not yet been released.