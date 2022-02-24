A few new details emerge in deaths of 3 in Port St. Lucie; police won't release identities

PORT ST. LUCIE — A few new details emerged in what police have said was a murder-suicide last weekend, when a man fatally shot two people, two dogs and himself.

Police about 6:30 p.m. Sunday went to a residence in the 1900 block of Southwest Cameo Boulevard, which is across from Turtle Run Neighborhood Park, just west of Florida’s Turnpike.

According to a redacted police report, a man arrived at the home and reported discovering two bodies and a dead dog inside.

The man, identified by police as a roommate, said he lives at the home but had not been there since the day prior. He told investigators he just arrived after leaving his girlfriend’s residence.

Investigators reported finding the body of a man in the kitchen area, and two other bodies and a dead dog in a master bedroom, the report states. A second dead dog was found in an unspecified area of the home.

Police said a 52-year-old man fatally shot a 33-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman and the two dogs before shooting and killing himself.

“Detectives found a suicide note and believe depression could be a motivating factor in this incident,” police stated.

Port St. Lucie police are investigating the death of three individuals on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, on Southwest Cameo Boulevard.

Police also said a small safe with a key and an apparent handwritten note, which was not the suicide note, were found. They did not indicate what was said in the note.

Police believe the shooter used a .22-caliber rifle that they recovered from the scene, said Sgt. John Dellacroce, Port St. Lucie police spokesperson.

A man who answered the door at the home Monday declined comment.

Next door neighbor Monica Ward has said a mother, father and son lived in the home, and said those that occupied the residence were renting.

Police said they will not publicly identify the people because of Marsy’s law.

“The homicide victim families have enacted Marsy’s Law,” Dellacroce said via text message. “Due to this we are unable to identify the involved parties or their relationships to one another.”

Dellacroce also noted Marsy’s law in stating the agency can’t “identify the shooter because releasing his identity could lead to the identification and relationship of the homicide victims.”

Introduced in memory of a young woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Marsy’s Law was created to offer crime victims a slate of rights, including protecting them and their families from harassment by their attackers.

Some law enforcement officials have interpreted the statute as applying to any victim, as well as to law enforcement officers being entitled to privacy and having their identity protected.

