Few details emerging in Airport Road death, with more investigation still needed

Hunter Dunteman, The Daily Republic, Mitchell, S.D.
·1 min read

Jul. 29—The Mitchell Police Division has identified multiple people involved with events that transpired before the discovery of an 18-year-old man's body Monday morning in a ditch near Airport Road.

Mitchell Police Lt. Dean Knippling said police have labeled one individual as a suspect, but did not release identifying information at this time.

The investigation into the incident, which left an 18-year-old man dead, is expected to be completed and forwarded to the Davison County State's Attorney office by the end of the week, at which time charges will be considered.

Tanner Hallman, 18, of Alexandria, died as a result of the incident. A gofundme page has been set up for his funeral. Services for Hallman include a visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, and a funeral at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, both at Mitchell Wesleyan Church.

Mitchell Police said Monday it is "believed that the male was ejected from the back of a moving pickup." Knippling said Wednesday that the drivers of the vehicle believed to be involved were among those identified.

The investigation stems from a call at about 3:15 a.m. Monday, where police received a report involving several individuals "breaking out windows" of a vehicle near the 800 block of West Ash Avenue. Officers learned that incident had stemmed from a disturbance that occurred earlier in the morning near the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex in north Mitchell near the Mitchell airport.

While searching for a missing male in connection to the incidents, officers discovered the man's body in the ditch near the 5700 block of Airport Road.

This is a developing story. Check back with the Mitchell Republic for additional coverage.

