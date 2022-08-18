Few details released on woman's death in Santa Fe County jail

Aug. 18—A woman died early Tuesday hours after being booked into the Santa Fe County jail. The cause of her death remains unclear.

Officials have not yet identified the woman and have released no details on her death or the reason for her incarceration.

County spokeswoman Sara Smith confirmed in an email Wednesday a female inmate at the jail died Tuesday afternoon. The woman had been booked into the facility early the same morning.

Smith declined to comment further, saying no other information was available for release.

Neither jail Warden Derek Williams nor Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, responded to a request for comment.