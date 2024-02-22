Few details remain as search for missing 3-year-old Two Rivers boy continues for third day

TWO RIVERS — Two Rivers Police Department held a press conference Wednesday night at City Hall to talk about the search for Elijah Vue, but few additional details were given.

Police Chief Ben Meinnert said the search efforts have brought teams through neighborhoods, parks and wooded areas.

He also said the police have been following up on all leads and tips.

Meinnert was joined in the press conference by Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig and an unnamed person representing the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

"Since the moment Elijah was reported missing, our law enforcement from local, state and federal agencies, along with dedicated volunteers and community members, have been working tirelessly around the clock to search every inch of our city and beyond into the county," Meinnert said.

Manitowoc Police Officer Nick Place and K-9 dog Major search along Bellevue Place near 43rd Street in Two Rivers in search of a missing 3-year-old, Tuesday, February 20, 2024, in Two Rives, Wis.

The search by law enforcement has been assisted by hundreds of volunteers from Two Rivers and neighboring communities.

"I want to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has volunteered their time, resources and support to assist in the search for Elijah," Meinnert said.

The community also turned out for a candlelight vigil for Elijah Wednesday at the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Parish in Two Rivers.

Elijah, 3, has been missing since Tuesday morning. Police said the boy's caretaker reported they last saw Elijah at 8 a.m. and called local law enforcement at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday.

Police describe Elijah as being of Hmong and white ethnicity with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet tall and has a birthmark on his left knee. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt and a pair of red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes. He may also be carrying a red-and-white plaid blanket.

Elijah, a 3-year-old boy from Two Rivers, is missing Feb. 20. The Two Rivers Police Department has asked the public for help with finding him.

Meinnert asked Two Rivers residents to continue to search outbuildings, vehicles or other concealed areas they have on their property to try to help locate Elijah. They also asked that residents check any surveillance cameras or video doorbells for images of the boy.

During Wednesday's press conference, Meinnert asked the public to refrain from spreading rumors and false information about the search or investigation.

"This can hinder our search efforts for Elijah," he said. "All official facts and information regarding this search will come from us at the Two Rivers Police Department."

Anyone with information about Elijah's whereabouts can call the state tip line at 844-267-6648, Two Rivers police at 920-686-7200 or utilize the P3 app for anonymous tips.

