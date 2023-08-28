Here are a few of the dining options coming to this new uptown Charlotte food hall

When Monarch Market opens this fall at One Independence Center in uptown Charlotte, some of the options available for hungry diners will include burgers, traditional-style curry and modern Mexican food.

The 18,000-square-foot food hall near Blumenthal Performing Arts Center will have 12 food stalls in total. The newly announced tenants include:

Barley and Burger, which is based in Rocky Mount, serves gourmet burgers made from a mix of Black Angus, short rib and chuck. The food stall will also serve up wings, nachos, loaded fries and craft beer.

“With mouthwatering smash burgers made with quality ingredients and served in a welcoming atmosphere, we aim to satisfy guests’ cravings with an unforgettable burger experience,” Barley and Burger owner Travis Ellis said in a statement.

Curry Junction

Curry Junction is a new concept from the owners of the popular Curry Gate restaurant. The Indian and Nepalese restaurant will serve traditional-style curry dishes along with tandoori-style meals and fresh naan.

“We plan to bring our craveable Indian dishes to the heart of Uptown alongside a diverse lineup of like-minded culinary operators,” Curry Gate owner Chuda Dhimal said.

Rolled AF

Rolled AF is another new concept, forged in partnership with the owners of well-known food trucks Nacho Average Truck and 22 Street Kitchen. The food stall will present a modern Mexican menu using fresh ingredients rolled in tortillas.

“We’ve been looking for the right space to combine our skills and passion for Mexican cuisine, and look forward to joining the other unique F&B offerings at the culinary collective,” Rolled AF co-owner Ashley Outlaw said.

Food delivery and access to the tenant lounge will also available for those who work in One Independence Center.

Monarch Market details

Monarch Market will also include a full-service restaurant, a cocktail lounge with outdoor space, a semi-private space that can be reserved for events, and indoor and outdoor bars.

“As you can see with these regionally-based, chef-driven brands, Monarch Market is set to be a culinary experience filled with diverse food and culture,” said Akhtar Nawab, the chef, co-chief executive officer and founding partner of Hospitality HQ. “We look forward to expanding upon our vision for Monarch Market to be an incubator for culinary talent with more like-minded culinary concepts as we move closer to opening.”

Food delivery will be available for those who work on the floors above at One Independence Center, and the food and beverage partners at the market will offer catering, as well.

Monarch Market will feature a full-service restaurant, three bars and private event space, along with its food stalls.

Location: 101 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Instagram: @monarchmarketcharlotte