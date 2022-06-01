A few indicted in Boyd

Jun. 1—CATLETTSBURG — With the burgers and hot dogs from the Memorial Day cookouts barely digested, a grand jury in Boyd County got to work Tuesday hearing cases and issuing indictments.

The grand jury issued five indictments in fairly routine drug possession and shoplifting cases, according to court records.

A grand jury is a group of citizens who are called to determine the probable cause of a crime. Like a petit jury — the ones called for trials — a grand jury samples folks from the community from all walks of life.

Unlike a petit jury, a grand jury's function is held in secret, with the commonwealth attorney. The commonwealth attorney — the prosecutor of felonies in Kentucky — presents evidence to the grand jury to secure an indictment.

An indictment is merely an accusation and should not be considered an indication of guilt. Most indictments are issued based on the evidence and testimony gathered from a district court case.

Some indictments — called direct indictments — are secured through testimony and evidence presented to the grand jury without a case moving through district court first.

The following people were indicted this week:

—Robert E. Church Jr., 45, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Ashlay Puskas, 34, of Louisa, was indicted on a sole count of second-degree burglary, stemming from a 2015 incident.

—Aaron Turvey, 19, of Pedro, Ohio, was indicted on one count of shoplifting, one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of simple possession of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Troy A. Stephens, 28, of Argillite, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—Joseph Bailey, 37, of Grayson, was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary and one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com