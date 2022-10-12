A few indicted in Boyd

Oct. 12—CATLETTSBURG — A handful of folks were indicted this week by a Boyd County grand jury.

Most of the charges related to narcotics class C and D felony offenses.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation and should not be misconstrued as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were indicted Tuesday by the grand jury:

—Amanda N. Stephens, 36, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of public intoxication, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree narcotic.

—Adam C. Davis, 38, of Rush, was indicted on one count of first-offense trafficking in more than two grams of meth and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Blake Laudahl, 34, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense trafficking in more than two grams of meth and one count of first-offense heroin trafficking.

—Bryce E. Williams, 24, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense driving while high, one count of simple possession of heroin, one count of simple possession of a second-degree substance and one count of simple possession of a third-degree substance.

—Chad M. White, 42, of Charleston, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—Kelli Schrode, 40, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of receiving a stolen credit card and one count of credit card fraud between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

