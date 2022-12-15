A few indicted in Boyd

Dec. 15—CATLETTSBURG — The Boyd County grand jury only issued a few indictments this week, mostly to do with narcotics offenses.

Among those included an Ashland woman accused of trafficking heroin into the state.

Amanda E. Wessel, 39, of was indicted on one count of first-offense heroin trafficking and one count of importing heroin into the state.

Both charges are class C felonies, punishable with between five and 10 years in prison.

According to her indictment, Wessel brought the drug in and sold it in June.

An indictment is merely an accusation and should not be misconstrued as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:

Jonathan P. Meade, 22, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of second-degree burglary.

Michael S. Bevins, 48, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

Donald R. Mullins, 50, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of public intoxication and one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

Thomas S. Damron, 48, of no fixed address, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

