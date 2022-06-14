A few indicted in Greenup

Jun. 14—GREENUP — A few people were indicted last Friday in Greenup County, mainly on charges of theft and trafficking.

Among them was an Illinois man accused of running from the law in South Shore on April 20, court records show.

Jacob Lee Dunstan, 23, of Golconda, was indicted on one count of first-degree trafficking in heroin, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one count of simple possession of LSD, one count of second-degree fleeing or evading police, one count of simple possession of a second-degree substance, one count of driving without a license, one count of simple possession of marijuana and one count of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Records show the case was handled by the South Shore Police Department.

Golconda, Illinois, sits on the Ohio River across from Paducah. It is nearly seven hours from South Shore.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation and should not be misconstrued as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:

—Joshua J. Jones, 43, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value and one count of first-degree persistent felony offender. Court records show Jones stole a motorcycle on April 20.

—Rachael Leigh Isaacs, 35, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value. Records show she was involved in the aforementioned motorcycle case, but is being tried separately.

—David E. Rice Jr., 34, of Greenup, was indicted on one count of simple possession of meth. Records show the Greenup County Sheriff's Office caught Rice with some meth on March 22.

—Melissa A. Hogsten, 39, of Russell, was indicted on two counts of first-degree bail jumping. Records show she skipped a pretrial on April 14 and a jury trial on April 18.

